Senior Security Engineer L4
Role Purpose:
The Principal Security Professional is responsible for the support & maintenance of the organization’s information security, this will include acting as a technical lead, cybersecurity architect and provide strategic into the organization’s roadmap.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree in IT or similar qualification.
- Certifications in Information Security are required.
- CISSP
- CISM
Key Performance Areas would include, but are not limited to:
- Analyze, test, troubleshoot and support client’s cybersecurity investment.
- Monitor the performance and security of infrastructure, applications, and operations with the Protects information assets by developing security strategies, directing system access control, monitoring, and response.
- Perform system and account administration tasks.
- Contribute to, maintain, and document system architecture, standards, and procedures.
- Adhere to and identify solutions that streamline the internal workflow.
- Maintain the software license register and periodically re-verify existing license validity.
- Assists in Information Security projects to align with organizational strategic objectives, goals, and risk tolerance.
Key Outputs:
- Implement and regularly review automated monitoring cybersecurity for all infrastructure and application services.
- Maintain detailed infrastructure documentation, including an incident register for all cybersecurity incidents & outages.
- Maintain an up-to-date software license register, following pre-defined SOPs.
- Manage real-time infrastructure incidents to minimize operational business impact and maximize availability with the relevant cybersecurity service providers.
- Perform preventative and reactive maintenance to ensure required availability of services, in line with business needs, whilst adhering to defined change management principles.
- Ensure that the relevant service providers process support requests within SLA.
- Perform system and account administration tasks within SLA.
- Perform project-based activities as directed by the IT project manager.
- Provide detailed & accurate estimates and feedback to the business as required.
Functional Requirements:
- Review existing software license allocations to ensure optimal use.
- Review cybersecurity infrastructure and application monitoring for potential improvements
- Produce a monthly dashboard of pertinent security metrics.
- Produce a monthly reporting of pertinent cybersecurity metrics both technical and executive.
The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills:
- A minimum of 5 years of experience performing cybersecurity support duties.
- A minimum of 2 years’ experience in at least five of the following: access control systems and methodology; business continuity and disaster recovery planning; risk, response, and recovery; network security architecture; security management practices; audit and monitoring; enterprise and IT risk assessments; incident response management.
- Experience and expertise in managing and administering infrastructure and data systems.
Knowledge:
- Experience with standards and best practices such as POPI, GDPR, SOC 2, PCI compliance
- Ability to work effectively in a multi-disciplinary, collaborative team environment or independently with minimal direction.
- Display high-energy, self-motivation, flexibility, and an ability to multitask and prioritize demands in a fast-paced environment.
- Must possess a keen attention to detail and an ability to work effectively under pressure, and during non-core hours.
- Excellent customer service skills and an ability to clearly explain technical issues to non-technical persons.
- Must be able to communicate clearly and professionally via phone, email and in person.
- Must be a very organized individual with the ability to clearly document their work in accordance with office procedures.
Tech Skills
Control Area
- MFA
- Web Proxy (SASE)
- Sandbox
- Identity and Access
- Perimeter and Data Centre Security
- Vulnerability Management
- Web Application Firewalling
- Jumphost
- DLP Classification
- Email Security
- PAM
- Firewall Assurance
- Cloud
- Endpoint Protection
- SIEM
Technology
- Cisco DUO
- Netskope
- Thinkst Canary
- Active Directory
- FortiGates/FortiAnalyzer
- Qualys VMDR
- Nessus
- FortiWeb
- CloudFlare
- ObserveIT
- Varonis
- Mimecast
- SailPoint
- Tufin
- Microsoft Azure, AWS
- Trellix Endpoint Protection
- Trellix, Microsoft Sentinel, Splunk
Desired Skills:
