Senior Software Developer (Hybrid) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Nov 15, 2023

Our client in the Logistics industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Senior Software Developer (Hybrid).
Main Purpose of the Purpose:

  • Support the software development process within the organisation by providing technical insights and direction throughout the SDLC.
  • Participate in the determination and implementation of technologies, system architecture, coding standards and best practices with the various development teams.
  • Develop and implement moderate to complex web applications and systems on one or more platforms, within a variety of different software system types.
  • Provide quality assurance review and the evaluation of existing and new software products. Participate in the development of high-level system design diagrams for program design, coding, testing, debugging and documentation.
  • Participate in mentoring junior developers.

Requirements:

  • Advanced Diploma of 3 to 4 years / NQF level 7. Typically, a 3 – 4 year Diploma/ Degree from a University of Technology or similar.
  • Extensive knowledge of software development and its technologies.
  • Successful track record of developing quality software products and shipping production ready software.
  • Must understand and can speak to all aspects of the software development life cycle (e.g., requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).
  • Good understanding and working knowledge of SOLID design principles and Clean/ Onion architecture.
  • Extensive knowledge of C# and .Net Core using Visual Studio.
  • Good understanding of frontend technologies like JavaScript, jQuery, AJAX, HTML, and Razor. Blazor advantageous.
  • Experience with ORM frameworks like Entity Framework, NHibernate or Dapper.
  • Experience writing SQL queries for SQL Server or another Relational Databases.
  • Good understanding of Web Services protocols such as REST, SOAP and API design for extensibility and portability.
  • Experience with design, development and implementation of unit and scenario testing (nUnit / xUnit).
  • Experience with version control using GIT or SVN.
  • Experience with Scrum/ Agile development methodologies.
  • Experience with Azure DevOps boards, repos, pipelines, CI-CD is advantageous.
  • Experience with Design Patterns like Repository, Factory, Singleton, etc patterns is advantageous.
  • Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.

Responsibilities:

  • Takes ownership of technical decisions and direction for one or many projects / teams that they are responsible for.
  • Is able to manage demands on their time and shows a willingness and ability to delegate to team members where appropriate.
  • Demonstrates an interest in innovating and improving the organisation’s technical awareness, depth, and use of technology across the business.
  • Participates in the evolution and improvement of best practices, standards, and policies as it relates to software development.
  • Produces accurate, clean, scalable, and maintainable architecture and code.
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Desired Skills:

  • Software Developer
  • Agile
  • Ajax
  • Dapper
  • C#
  • .NetCore
  • Visual Studio

