Service Desk Agent I – Gauteng Randburg

Nov 15, 2023

Yearning for More in Your Career? iOCO Infrastructure Services Invites You to Explore Possibilities. We are currently seeking a dedicated and customer-focused individual to join our team as a Service Desk Agent I. This entry-level position is ideal for someone with excellent communication skills, a passion for assisting end-users, and a desire to contribute to a dynamic IT support environment.

Your Expertise:

  • Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting

  • Engineers/ involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.

  • Ensure that all calls are logged within the ServiceNow tool as per the required operational processes.

  • Assist the team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.

  • Ensure a high level of customer liaison is always maintained and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.

  • Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.

  • Ensure adherence to respective client-specific Operational Manuals.

  • Responsibility for own career development as agreed (including own technical and functional skills).

  • 2 – 3 Years’ experience in an IT service desk environment.

  • 2 – 3 Customer service experience.

  • 1 – 2 Years’ experience in First call resolution.

Qualifications Required:

  • Grade 12.

  • A+, N+.

  • Telephone Etiquette Skills / Customer Service Skills.

  • ITIL 4 Foundation.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Position type and expected hours of work: Fixed Term Contract – [Phone Number Removed];

  • Location: Gauteng – Randburg.

  • Work environment: Open Plan office.

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

