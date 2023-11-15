Service Desk Agent I – Gauteng Randburg

Yearning for More in Your Career? iOCO Infrastructure Services Invites You to Explore Possibilities. We are currently seeking a dedicated and customer-focused individual to join our team as a Service Desk Agent I. This entry-level position is ideal for someone with excellent communication skills, a passion for assisting end-users, and a desire to contribute to a dynamic IT support environment.
Your Expertise:
- Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting
- Engineers/ involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.
- Ensure that all calls are logged within the ServiceNow tool as per the required operational processes.
- Assist the team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.
- Ensure a high level of customer liaison is always maintained and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.
- Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.
- Ensure adherence to respective client-specific Operational Manuals.
- Responsibility for own career development as agreed (including own technical and functional skills).
- 2 – 3 Years’ experience in an IT service desk environment.
- 2 – 3 Customer service experience.
- 1 – 2 Years’ experience in First call resolution.
Qualifications Required:
- Grade 12.
- A+, N+.
- Telephone Etiquette Skills / Customer Service Skills.
- ITIL 4 Foundation.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Position type and expected hours of work: Fixed Term Contract – [Phone Number Removed];
- Location: Gauteng – Randburg.
- Work environment: Open Plan office.
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery