Service Desk Agent I – Gauteng Randburg

Yearning for More in Your Career? iOCO Infrastructure Services Invites You to Explore Possibilities. We are currently seeking a dedicated and customer-focused individual to join our team as a Service Desk Agent I. This entry-level position is ideal for someone with excellent communication skills, a passion for assisting end-users, and a desire to contribute to a dynamic IT support environment.

Your Expertise:

Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting

Engineers/ involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.

Ensure that all calls are logged within the ServiceNow tool as per the required operational processes.

Assist the team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.

Ensure a high level of customer liaison is always maintained and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.

Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.

Ensure adherence to respective client-specific Operational Manuals.

Responsibility for own career development as agreed (including own technical and functional skills).



2 – 3 Years’ experience in an IT service desk environment.

2 – 3 Customer service experience.

1 – 2 Years’ experience in First call resolution.

Qualifications Required:

Grade 12.

A+, N+.

Telephone Etiquette Skills / Customer Service Skills.

ITIL 4 Foundation.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Position type and expected hours of work: Fixed Term Contract – [Phone Number Removed];

Fixed Term Contract – [Phone Number Removed]; Location: Gauteng – Randburg.

Gauteng – Randburg. Work environment: Open Plan office.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

