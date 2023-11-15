Service Desk Engineer

Key Responsibilities:

Technical Support:

Provide second-level technical support to end-users, resolving hardware, software, and network issues.

Troubleshoot and diagnose complex technical problems, ensuring a high level of problem resolution.

Incident Management:

Manage and prioritize service requests and incidents, adhering to established service level agreements (SLAs).

Document and track support issues using a ticketing system, ensuring accurate and detailed records.

Customer Interaction:

Deliver exceptional customer service through effective communication and a customer-centric approach.

Educate end-users on IT best practices and preventive measures to enhance their overall experience.

Collaboration:

Collaborate with other IT teams and specialists to escalate and resolve complex technical issues.

Contribute to cross-functional projects aimed at improving IT infrastructure and services.

Knowledge Sharing:

Contribute to the development and maintenance of the knowledge base, ensuring accurate and up-to-date documentation.

Provide training and support to junior team members as needed.

Desired Skills:

Troubleshooting

Cloud

azure

Tickets

office365

Microsoft

CompTIA A+

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Networking

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position