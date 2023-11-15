Service Desk Engineer

Key Responsibilities:
Technical Support:
Provide second-level technical support to end-users, resolving hardware, software, and network issues.
Troubleshoot and diagnose complex technical problems, ensuring a high level of problem resolution.
Incident Management:
Manage and prioritize service requests and incidents, adhering to established service level agreements (SLAs).
Document and track support issues using a ticketing system, ensuring accurate and detailed records.
Customer Interaction:
Deliver exceptional customer service through effective communication and a customer-centric approach.
Educate end-users on IT best practices and preventive measures to enhance their overall experience.
Collaboration:
Collaborate with other IT teams and specialists to escalate and resolve complex technical issues.
Contribute to cross-functional projects aimed at improving IT infrastructure and services.
Knowledge Sharing:
Contribute to the development and maintenance of the knowledge base, ensuring accurate and up-to-date documentation.
Provide training and support to junior team members as needed.
Desired Skills:
- Troubleshooting
- Cloud
- azure
- Tickets
- office365
- Microsoft
- CompTIA A+
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Networking
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree