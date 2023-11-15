Service Desk Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Nov 15, 2023

Key Responsibilities:

Technical Support:

Provide second-level technical support to end-users, resolving hardware, software, and network issues.
Troubleshoot and diagnose complex technical problems, ensuring a high level of problem resolution.
Incident Management:

Manage and prioritize service requests and incidents, adhering to established service level agreements (SLAs).
Document and track support issues using a ticketing system, ensuring accurate and detailed records.
Customer Interaction:

Deliver exceptional customer service through effective communication and a customer-centric approach.
Educate end-users on IT best practices and preventive measures to enhance their overall experience.
Collaboration:

Collaborate with other IT teams and specialists to escalate and resolve complex technical issues.
Contribute to cross-functional projects aimed at improving IT infrastructure and services.
Knowledge Sharing:

Contribute to the development and maintenance of the knowledge base, ensuring accurate and up-to-date documentation.
Provide training and support to junior team members as needed.

Desired Skills:

  • Troubleshooting
  • Cloud
  • azure
  • Tickets
  • office365
  • Microsoft
  • CompTIA A+

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Networking
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

