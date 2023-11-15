Service Desk Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Key Responsibilities:
Technical Support:
Deliver second-level technical support to end-users through various channels, including phone, email, and in-person interactions.
Diagnose and resolve complex hardware, software, and network-related issues promptly and effectively.
Incident Management:
Manage and prioritize service requests and incidents, adhering to established service level agreements (SLAs).
Document and track support issues using a ticketing system, ensuring accurate and detailed records.
Customer Interaction:
Provide superior customer service by actively listening to user concerns, communicating solutions clearly, and ensuring a positive user experience.
Assist end-users with account management, access issues, and the use of software applications.
Collaboration:
Collaborate with other IT teams and specialists to escalate and resolve complex technical issues.
Contribute to cross-functional projects aimed at enhancing IT infrastructure and services.
Knowledge Sharing:
Contribute to the development and maintenance of the knowledge base, ensuring accurate and up-to-date documentation.
Provide training and support to junior team members when needed.
Desired Skills:
- Cloud
- Firewall
- Azure
- Troubleshooting
- 2nd Line
- Microsoft365
- office365
- ITIL
- SLAs
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Networking
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree