System Analyst (ATM) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* To design and write specifications for the Postilion and Proview environments by utilising an understanding of the EFT and Card Transaction Systems

* To resolve advanced user queries related to the terminal drive and transaction switching environments.

Experience

Min:

* At least 3 – 5 years’ relevant experience the terminal drive and transaction switching environments

* A minimum of 3 years’ experience in: Switching Systems (i.e. Postilion, Base 24, ON2), or

* Payment systems (Visanet; Banknet), including POS (i.e. Easy Pay) and ATM (i.e. Saswitch), or

* Back Office systems (Extracts, Recons, Clearing and Settlement; Dispute Handling; Compliance and Risk; GL Integration)

Ideal:

Valued requirements include:

* ATM App

* Term App ISO

* Real Time Framework

* Merchant Settlement

* Post Card

* SSIS (SQL Server Integration Services)

* Crystal Reports

* Bancs Node

Qualifications (Minimum)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Basic knowledge & understanding of:

* Computer Systems

* Transaction switching and ISO8583 Messaging

* Databases and Query language (i.e. SQL)

* B2B and Interbank processing

Ideal:

Understanding of:

* Capitec Bank’s systems environment

* Capitec Bank business model

* Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

* TCP / IP network principles

* System Architectural design principles & application

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Negotiation skills

* Influencing Skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Presentation Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

* Commercial Thinking Skills

* Planning, organising and coordination skills

* Attention to Detail

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

* Contactable via own mobile phone

* Required to be available after hours in case of emergency

Profile description: The successful candidate will assume the role of System Analyst in the ATM domain where he/she will function as technical specialist who possesses sound technical knowledge on ATM systems and will participate actively in projects, solutions and other initiatives which involve system impact analysis, technical design, development, testing and system commissioning.

Postilion

SQL

ATM

