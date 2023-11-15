Tarsus Distribution wins two Context ChannelWatch 2023 Awards

Tarsus Distribution has won two top honours in the Context ChannelWatch 2023 Awards. The company was voted Best Overall Distributor and Top Logistic Distributor of The Year for 2023 by Context ChannelWatch.

“We are delighted to be named the winner in these two key categories,” says Gary Pickford, MD of Tarsus Distribution. “In a tough economy, these accolades underscore our commitment to excellence and superior distribution services and logistics capabilities, as well as the efforts and contributions of our team of dedicated employees.”

Context ChannelWatch polls more than 9 000 resellers, offering insights into resellers’ purchasing objectives, decisions, and prevailing industry trends. As part of the survey, resellers nominate distributors they work with, and rate them on a wide range of key service areas.

“We congratulate Tarsus Distribution for these wins,” says Mohamed Laher, country manager: Africa at Context. “The company’s expertise, support and strategic vision is a key driver of channel success in South Africa.”

The survey was conducted from 20 April to 7 July 2023, across various countries including the Baltics, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, and the UK. More than 700 resellers participated in the South African survey.

Pickford says Tarsus Distribution is committed to leading the channel and driving innovation. “We are technology-forward business, and we pride ourselves on empowering our partners with the latest technology tools and solutions. We are deeply grateful to our resellers and partners for acknowledging our efforts, and to our employees for allowing us to achieve this significant milestone,” says Pickford.