Technical Test Analyst (Migration) at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Centurion

Unlock the door to innovation as a Technical Test Specialist in Centurion!
We’re on the lookout for a dynamic individual with a passion for data migration and a flair for precision.
If you thrive on ensuring seamless transitions and love diving into the intricacies of testing, this role is your gateway to making a meaningful impact in the world of technology.
Join us in shaping the future of data migration excellence
Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge Skills
- Minimum – Diploma in IT Technology.
- Degree in BSC/ IT preferred.
- Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.
- Minimum of 3 years investment testing experience required.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in testing
- Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques.
- Must have strong knowledge in Manual testing tools.
- Must have SQL knowledge.
- Integration testing skills
- Must have experience in an agile work environment.
- SQL is a must
- Data understanding, testing data fields and working with big data
- Understanding what data means
- Not a lot of automation testing, mostly manual
- Investments or banking experience
