Technical Test Analyst (Migration) at Sabenza IT

Unlock the door to innovation as a Technical Test Specialist in Centurion!

We’re on the lookout for a dynamic individual with a passion for data migration and a flair for precision.

If you thrive on ensuring seamless transitions and love diving into the intricacies of testing, this role is your gateway to making a meaningful impact in the world of technology.

Join us in shaping the future of data migration excellence

Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge Skills

Minimum – Diploma in IT Technology.

Degree in BSC/ IT preferred.

Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.

Minimum of 3 years investment testing experience required.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in testing

Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques.

Must have strong knowledge in Manual testing tools.

Must have SQL knowledge.

Integration testing skills

Must have experience in an agile work environment.

SQL is a must

Data understanding, testing data fields and working with big data

Understanding what data means

Not a lot of automation testing, mostly manual

Investments or banking experience

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

