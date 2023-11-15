Technical Test Analyst (Migration) at Sabenza IT

Nov 15, 2023

Unlock the door to innovation as a Technical Test Specialist in Centurion!

We’re on the lookout for a dynamic individual with a passion for data migration and a flair for precision.

If you thrive on ensuring seamless transitions and love diving into the intricacies of testing, this role is your gateway to making a meaningful impact in the world of technology.

Join us in shaping the future of data migration excellence

Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge Skills

  • Minimum – Diploma in IT Technology.
  • Degree in BSC/ IT preferred.
  • Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.
  • Minimum of 3 years investment testing experience required.
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in testing
  • Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques.
  • Must have strong knowledge in Manual testing tools.
  • Must have SQL knowledge.
  • Integration testing skills
  • Must have experience in an agile work environment.
  • SQL is a must
  • Data understanding, testing data fields and working with big data
  • Understanding what data means
  • Not a lot of automation testing, mostly manual
  • Investments or banking experience

Desired Skills:

  • ISTQB
  • ISEB
  • SQL
  • Testing
  • Migration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

