Agile Product Owner at Parvana Recruitment

Our client is a prominent worldwide supplier of software and service offerings. They collaborate with major corporations across the globe, working together to achieve customer triumph and address their most critical business obstacles, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the digital landscape. The ideal candidate will possess a demonstrated history of success and will operate in a flexible setting, either in a hybrid model or within a conventional office space, alongside a diverse team of experts spanning the globe.

Align product roadmaps with strategic goals in collaboration with internal customers.

Lead Agile Scrum ceremonies, including daily Scrums, PI planning, Sprint planning, and retrospectives.

Define backlog items (epics, features, user stories, pointing) for Agile software development.

Prioritise stories, epics, and themes based on value and product strategy alignment.

Manage and maintain a prioritised backlog of user stories for implementation.

Collaborate with stakeholders throughout development stages.

Enhance team understanding of customer journey in feature requests and stories.

Over 6 years of experience in IT project management.

A minimum of 4 years of experience as an Agile Product Owner.

Successfully managed and collaborated with multiple agile teams for at least 2 years.

Possess a comprehension and hands-on experience with various Agile methodologies.

Skilled in working seamlessly with cross-functional teams to achieve shared objectives.

Exceptional communication, presentation, and leadership abilities.

Proficient in stakeholder management and meeting their expectations.

Familiarity with or experience in a SAFe (Scaled Agile Framework) environment.

