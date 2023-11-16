Application Architect

Our client is actively seeking a highly skilled and experienced Application Architect to join their dynamic team. The Application Architect will play a pivotal role in designing and implementing innovative software solutions that align with business objectives and drive technological excellence.

The purpose of the role is to design well architected and integrated applications trying to best design for the long-term capability and sustainability of the company. Ensuring applications comply with security protocols and standards and align as well as possible with the larger group strategies. The ability to leverage innovative technologies due to value creation and innovation opportunities to move the organization into the future. Create and maintain architectural diagrams and knowledge resources to ensure systems continuity.

Your Expertise:

8-10 years of relevant experience or exposure of IT solution delivery (essential).

At least 5 years relevant experience or exposure in software/application development.

At least 3 years relevant experience leading a competency and/or community of practice.

Exposure to Agile Development environment, system development and implementation of large object orientated solutions (essential).

Experience in the investments industry with general knowledge of underlying IT

architectures and technologies (essential).

Expert level knowledge of at least one client-side web framework (e.g., Angular IO), OpenID Connect, oAuth2 and the Rest integration standard.

OpenID Connect, oAuth2 and the Rest integration standard.

Expert level knowledge of NodeJS.

Expert level knowledge of at least one report generation technology e.g., JSReports.

Expert level knowledge of design patterns and best practices required for the development of responsive singe page applications.

Expert level knowledge of Ci/CD pipeline creation and management.

Expert level knowledge of at least one engagement testing frameworks.

Working knowledge of contains (Docker) and container runtime environments (Kubernetes).

(Kubernetes).

Working knowledge of cloud capabilities, e.g. CDN, cloud storage, etc.

Working knowledge of application modeling and UML

Additional Knowledge



Knowledge of database management system software (SQL, no-SQL, ERDs, DB modelling, transactions, object-relational-mapping).

Knowledge of object or micro service design.

Knowledge of operating system software.

Knowledge of business process modelling and design.

Exposure to Lean and Agile methodology tools.

Knowledge of design across multiple domains (UI design and technologies including web and mobile, business logic, service, database).

Knowledge of DevOps philosophy and practices Exposure to documentation of solutions using notation and method most appropriate to consuming stakeholders.

Knowledge of integration patterns and middleware.

Qualifications Required:

Relevant Degree/qualification in Computer Science, Information Technology, or equivalent

What you’ll do:

Establish and maintain a system architecture that enables consumers to interact with the business capabilities through their preferred engagement channel, e.g., Web, WhatsApp, Mobile app, Telephone etc.

Establish and maintain web and reporting capabilities that enable development teams to deliver on business demands effectively and reliably.

Establish and maintain an engagement platform that will enable capability teams to

independently host engagement systems while reusing shared authentication,

authorization, auditing, styling and defect tracking capabilities.

Establish and maintain a framework that enables developers to trace and investigate system defects and anomalies in an effective and repeatable manner.

system defects and anomalies in an effective and repeatable manner.

Personal Skills/Behaviours

Strong communication and documentation skills

Structure and present perspectives in a respectful but confident manner

Good interpersonal skills

Detail oriented

Team player

Location: Centurion

Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

