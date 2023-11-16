Application Developer at Accenture – Western Cape Cape Town

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, song, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives.

Accenture Song is the largest Technology driven Creative Agency globally. It is also one of the most innovative and fastest growing [Email Address Removed]ining the feel of a start-up with the advantages of being a global player, Accenture Song truly has a diverse and multi-talented team. We are now strengthening our highly skilled team and are looking for people with management and technical expertise, and eagerness to develop and deliver digital solutions and transformation.

We are seeking an accomplished and dynamic individual to fill the role of a Application Developer within our company. The ideal candidate will possess a proven track record in Development (i.e. successfully building and leading cross-functional teams while driving innovation in software engineering, commerce technology, marketing technology, and sales and service technology. This role demands a strategic thinker with exceptional leadership skills and an in-depth understanding of customer-centric technology solutions, particularly in a consulting context.

We need a cross-platform experienced native mobile app architect to start onboarding in November and build a team of 3iOS and 3Android developers until January 24.

Ideally, the talent will also have PM/DeliverLead skills to keep this team/topic cohesive with the other activities.

Qualifications

Tech Diploma

Locations

Capetown, Midrand

