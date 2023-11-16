Business Analyst

Would you like to work for a leading provider of insurance software solutions throughout the African continent, and who is committed to delivering unique solutions to their clients!!

My client is looking for a Business Analyst who understands business processes, can identify opportunities for improvement, and facilitates the development and implementation of IT solutions to meet organizational objectives.

Requirements

Business Analyst certification

4+ years as a Business Analyst

IT Solutions : applications

SQL

C#

Excel, Vlooks and Pivot Tables

Agile

Previous experience within the Insurance industry ( Short term ) would be beneficial

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

