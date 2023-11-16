Business Analyst – Gauteng

Nov 16, 2023

Would you like to work for a leading provider of insurance software solutions throughout the African continent, and who is committed to delivering unique solutions to their clients!!

My client is looking for a Business Analyst who understands business processes, can identify opportunities for improvement, and facilitates the development and implementation of IT solutions to meet organizational objectives.

Requirements

  • Business Analyst certification
  • 4+ years as a Business Analyst
  • IT Solutions : applications
  • SQL
  • C#
  • Excel, Vlooks and Pivot Tables
  • Agile
  • Previous experience within the Insurance industry ( Short term ) would be beneficial

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Business Anlayst
  • IT Business Analyst
  • SQL
  • Insurance

