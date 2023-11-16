Automation Engineer / Systems Engineer / Control Systems Engineer required to join a dynamic industrial automation solutions provider. You will work with a team of experienced and skilled automation engineers. We desire an engineer with 2+ years’ experience in implementing industrial automation solutions. This position will be based at office in Somerset West.
Qualifications:
– Preferably a [URL Removed] B Tech in Electrical Engineering, Computer systems or mechatronics, Electronic Engineering.
– A minimum 2+ years’ successful experience C&I Engineering.
– Proven ability to execute and complete automation projects.
– Ability to design solutions in accordance with client requirements.
Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
– Industrial automation and process control engineering functions.
– Implementation of automation systems.
– PLC programming.
– SCADA development and programming.
– Electrical design.
– Factory acceptance testing.
– Commissioning on site.
– Support assistance on site.
Desired skills & knowledge:
– Solid technical aptitude, analytical and problem-solving skills.
– Ability to work effectively with minimal supervision whilst consistently producing a high quality of work.
– Demonstrate proficiency with the Microsoft suite of software packages, including Word, Excel and Power [URL Removed]
– Schneider EcoStruxure Machine Expert, Automation & Control Expert, Vijeo Designer.
– AVEVA Wonderware InTouch, System Platform, Historian, Plant SCADA (Citect).
– Siemens TIA Portal, Step 7.
– Rockwell Automation Allen Bradley RS Logix 500/5000.
– Knowledge of Inductive Automation Ignition SCADA.
– Knowledge of Fieldbus and industrial communication protocols such as profinet, Modbus TCP/RTU, AS-I and IO-Link
– Knowledge of Historians – AVEVA and Canary.
– Knowledge of SCADA Systems – AVEVA System Platform, Citect, Ignition, Adroit.
– Knowledge of Python, C++ & Node-RED.
– Knowledge of SQL, MS Windows & MS Server.
– Knowledge of Ethernet network configurations.
Additional requirements:
– Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work in a team environment.
– Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
– Ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced multi-tasking environment.
– Continuously seeking to develop personal skills.
– You are motivated and ambitious.
– Be willing to work long hours as and when required.
– Be willing to travel and work away from home.
– You have meticulous attention to detail.
– A valid driver’s license.
– A valid passport.
– You must be able to legally work in South Africa
