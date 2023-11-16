Control Systems Engineer – Western Cape Somerset West NU

Automation Engineer / Systems Engineer / Control Systems Engineer required to join a dynamic industrial automation solutions provider. You will work with a team of experienced and skilled automation engineers. We desire an engineer with 2+ years’ experience in implementing industrial automation solutions. This position will be based at office in Somerset West.

Qualifications:

– Preferably a [URL Removed] B Tech in Electrical Engineering, Computer systems or mechatronics, Electronic Engineering.

– A minimum 2+ years’ successful experience C&I Engineering.

– Proven ability to execute and complete automation projects.

– Ability to design solutions in accordance with client requirements.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

– Industrial automation and process control engineering functions.

– Implementation of automation systems.

– PLC programming.

– SCADA development and programming.

– Electrical design.

– Factory acceptance testing.

– Commissioning on site.

– Support assistance on site.

Desired skills & knowledge:

– Solid technical aptitude, analytical and problem-solving skills.

– Ability to work effectively with minimal supervision whilst consistently producing a high quality of work.

– Demonstrate proficiency with the Microsoft suite of software packages, including Word, Excel and Power [URL Removed]

– Schneider EcoStruxure Machine Expert, Automation & Control Expert, Vijeo Designer.

– AVEVA Wonderware InTouch, System Platform, Historian, Plant SCADA (Citect).

– Siemens TIA Portal, Step 7.

– Rockwell Automation Allen Bradley RS Logix 500/5000.

– Knowledge of Inductive Automation Ignition SCADA.

– Knowledge of Fieldbus and industrial communication protocols such as profinet, Modbus TCP/RTU, AS-I and IO-Link

– Knowledge of Historians – AVEVA and Canary.

– Knowledge of SCADA Systems – AVEVA System Platform, Citect, Ignition, Adroit.

– Knowledge of Python, C++ & Node-RED.

– Knowledge of SQL, MS Windows & MS Server.

– Knowledge of Ethernet network configurations.

Additional requirements:

– Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work in a team environment.

– Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

– Ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced multi-tasking environment.

– Continuously seeking to develop personal skills.

– You are motivated and ambitious.

– Be willing to work long hours as and when required.

– Be willing to travel and work away from home.

– You have meticulous attention to detail.

– A valid driver’s license.

– A valid passport.

– You must be able to legally work in South Africa

Desired Skills:

Technical

Scada

Wonderware

Schneider

PLC

Commissioning

Industrial Automation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position