Data Engineer at Capitec Bank Ltd

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* To contribute to the design and development of new applications / systems to meet the business requirements of the product line environment.

* To analyse business or system requirements and data to enhance understanding of the product line environment.

* To participate in and provide input to the Architect during the compilation of solution design documentation for new and existing products and systems.

Education (Minimum)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Data Analysis

Education (Ideal or Preferred)

* A relevant degree in Data Engineering

* Certification in Data Warehousing

Knowledge and Experience

Experience:

Minimum:

* At least 4 years’ proven experience within management information systems (MIS) | data warehousing | data transformation/ systems analysis together with a relevant 3 year tertiary qualification

OR

* At least 4-6 years’ proven experience within management information systems / system analysis

* Proven experience in:

* A relational data warehouse e.g. SQL server, Oracle etc., and tools that enable ETL and orchestration.

* Testing methodologies

Ideal:

Proven experience in:

* Cloud Environment

* Experience working in an AWS environment as well as with AWS Technologies

* Data Analysis

* Orchestration technologies

Knowledge:

Minimum:

* IT systems development processes (SDLC)

* ETL processes

* Rational database system and cloud data warehousing

* Dimensional modelling

* Standards and governance

* Testing practices

* SQL

Ideal:

* Data architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

* DPLC

* Banking systems environment

* Banking business model

* Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Communications Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Problem solving skills

Additional Information

* Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

Data Science

Cloud

ETL

