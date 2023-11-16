Data Engineer (Python & SQL) (CPT Hybrid) – Western Cape Tokai

ENVIRONMENT:

BE responsible for the Investment team database architecture, data flow and data processes as the next Data Engineer sought by a fast-paced Investment Firm based in Tokai. This will include efficiently receiving, transferring, processing, analysing, and integrating 3rd party systems for investment research and business operational processes. You will require a Postgrad Degree in Computer Science/IS/Maths/Stats or similar field, have strong Python and SQL with at least 3 years’ work experience in a similar role including solid experience managing and analysing large amounts of data. You must also have experience with version control and database solutions including Git & Linux. The person will need to enjoy and follow a collaborative team approach.

DUTIES:

Data Engineering –

Design and develop scalable data pipelines and ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes to collect, process, and integrate data from various sources into a centralized data warehouse or data lake.

Implement data models, schemas, and database structures to organize and optimize data storage for efficient data retrieval, writing and analysis.

Collaborate with Quantitative and Analysts to understand their data requirements and provide them with the necessary infrastructure and tools for data exploration, analysis, and visualization.

Ensure data quality and consistency by implementing data validation, cleaning, and transformation procedures.

Monitor and maintain the performance, availability, and security of data systems, including database servers, data warehouses, and data processing frameworks.

Troubleshoot and resolve data-related issues and performance bottlenecks in collaboration with the Investment teams.

Evaluate and integrate new data technologies, tools, and frameworks to improve data infrastructure and processing capabilities.

Document data pipelines, workflows, and technical specifications to facilitate knowledge sharing and maintain system.

Keep up-to-date with industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies in the field of Data Engineering.

General –

Assist and collaborate on team wide projects.

Contribute to the analytics platform to know what is required from a Data Engineering perspective.

Assist and investigate ad-hoc data related queries.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

University Post Graduate Degree (Computer Science/Information Systems/Maths/Stats/Business Science/Actuarial).

Experience/Skills –

Up to 3 years’ experience with a specific focus in database management, data analysis and have produced ETL processes at scale are essential.

Strong programming skills in Python and SQL.

Basic understanding of financial instruments and markets.

Linux server administration.

Git version control.

ATTRIBUTES:

Outstanding organization skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills, excellent communication skills oral and written.

Aptitude in decision-making and problem-solving.

Strong work ethic, self-motivated, driven and results oriented.

Ability to listen and respond to new ideas, input and diverse perspectives.

High levels of self-confidence, assertive as well as healthy levels of EQ.

Energetic problem-solver.

Structured work style, attention to detail and accuracy is of the utmost importance.

