Developer – C#.Net (Junior) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, founded in 1990, is privately-owned and has its headquarters situated in Cape Town, South Africa. They have a global presence with a workforce of over 500 employees. This workforce consists of a team of engineers, software developers, administrative staff, and specialists in finance, HR, facilities, digital infrastructure, marketing, and other areas. The company employs state-of-the-art technologies and digitised processes, delivered by experts in the field. Their values are an integral part of their business practices, guiding their interactions with clients, business partners, and employees with honesty and integrity. Moreover, they strive to ensure that their teams worldwide are united in their pursuit of a shared vision.

Role Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain software applications using C#.Net, following coding standards.

Write tests to ensure code quality and reliability.

Design and optimise multi-tenant environments and handle large-scale data.

Utilise relational database queries effectively.

Apply Object-Oriented Design principles and design patterns.

Collaborate with the team using Git source control.

Participate in agile development processes.

Develop and maintain REST-based APIs.

Utilise Azure/AWS containers and modern web technologies (if applicable).

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality software.

Troubleshoot and debug software issues.

Continuously improve coding practices and mentor others.

Adhere to project timelines for successful delivery.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Computer Science / Engineering would be beneficial.

1 – 2 years’ experience with C#.Net.

Experience in writing unit and integration tests using NUnit or xUnit.

Solid experience working in multi-tenant environments and handling large-scale data.

Proficient in relational database queries.

Strong understanding of Object-Oriented Design principles (SOLID), design patterns, and best practices.

Familiarity with Git source control is a plus.

Experience working in an agile development environment.

Knowledge of REST-based APIs.

Additional beneficial skills include experience with Azure/AWS containers and modern web technologies such as HTML5, JavaScript (ES6+), and CSS3+.

