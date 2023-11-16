Enterprise Security Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Nov 16, 2023

Our client in the Financial Services industry is looking for a highly skilled Enterprise Security Architect to develop and implement robust security frameworks aligned with stringent security standards.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Developing Enterprise Security Architecture: Craft and implement comprehensive security architectures tailored to the company’s needs.
  • Enterprise Security Recommendations: Provide strategic security recommendations aligned with industry standards and regulatory requirements.
  • Aligning Security Technologies: Ensure security technologies align with the established architectural framework.
  • Strategy and Continuous Improvement: Drive the alignment of enterprise security strategy and continuously improve security measures.
  • Advisory Function and Leadership: Provide leadership and advisory support on security-related matters.
  • Security Architectural Design and Implementation: Design and oversee the implementation of robust security architectures.
  • Governance and Stakeholder Management: Establish governance frameworks and manage stakeholders effectively.
  • Proactive Team Support: Provide proactive support to ensure the security team operates efficiently.

Experience and Qualifications:

  • 7 to 10 years of experience in Security Architecture with a focus on financial services or related sectors.
  • Documenting procedures, architectural principles, and patterns is essential.
  • Experience evaluating and implementing new technologies while maintaining security.
  • Bachelor’s Degree and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Information Technology or Computer Sciences.
  • Certifications such as CISSP and/or CSSLP.

Desired Skills:

  • Enterprise Security Architect
  • AWS
  • Azure
  • Salesforce
  • Continuous Improvement
  • Architectural Design
  • Architectural Implementation
  • Governance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position