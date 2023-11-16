Field Support Engineer – Mpumalanga Secunda

Seeking More Than Just a Job? Embrace a New Chapter with iOCO Infrastructure Services. We are currently seeking a motivated and technically skilled Field Support Engineer to join our dynamic team. The successful candidate will be responsible for providing on-site technical support, troubleshooting, and maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction.
Your Expertise:
- Call Updating – To ensure that all calls are updated daily with meaningful comments and that correct call update templates are used and completed fully on all calls.
- Asset input – To ensure that all assets are correctly entered into the system.
- User Satisfaction – To ensure that the user is satisfied with the service provision.
- Meet SLA Requirements – To repair identified problems to meet average contractual SLA requirements.
- All calls which can be resolved remotely are redirected back to the remote support team.
- Productive Call Rate – To ensure that the agreed-upon number of calls are resolved per day.
- Productive Time – Maintain productivity of >75%.
- Instruments – To ensure that all company equipment is kept in good condition at all times (Desktop PC, Tablet/Charger/Cover).
- Closure Codes – To ensure that correct closure codes are used
Work Flows – Adherence to Call Management System/any assisted tool used in workflows.
- Call Ageing – Ensure that no calls have aged past the agreed-upon number of days and those that have, are escalated to ensure closure.
- All calls are to be regularly updated correctly with relevant details.
- Problem-Solving – To listen and probe user problems, to accurately interpret cause, and to resolve problems by following correct technical routines
- Repeat Calls – To limit the number of recurring calls.
- HR Policies and Procedures – To ensure that all HR Policies and Procedures as well as BU Specific procedures are adhered to, e.g. house rules, timekeeping, housekeeping and dress code, etc.
- Faulty Hardware – To ensure that all faulty parts are replaced and that parts removed are returned to stores.
- Dockets/Job Cards – To ensure that all dockets/job cards are updated correctly with relevant details, within the deadline provided.
- Documentation – To ensure that all forms required for processing are submitted on time – Expense claims/Leave/Standby/all other documentation.
- All travel claim information to correspond with calls assigned to individuals in Call.
- Management System.
- Training – To ensure that training is completed during required deadlines.
- Knowledge Sharing – FSE to ensure that he/ she has access and familiarizes themselves with all online knowledge documentation and ways of work.
- 1 Year practical in-service delivery; desktop support.
- Experience in mobile device support.
- Experience in Network Support.
Qualifications Required:
- National Senior Certificate (Matric)
- A+, N+
- MCSA or Microsoft Equivalent
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Position Location: Sasol Secunda.
- Work environment: Office Bound.
- Physical demands: The physical demands of the job, including bending, sitting, lifting, and driving.
- Travel: Traveling will be required Own transportation required.
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery