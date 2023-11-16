Field Support Engineer – Mpumalanga Secunda

Seeking More Than Just a Job? Embrace a New Chapter with iOCO Infrastructure Services. We are currently seeking a motivated and technically skilled Field Support Engineer to join our dynamic team. The successful candidate will be responsible for providing on-site technical support, troubleshooting, and maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction.

Your Expertise:

Call Updating – To ensure that all calls are updated daily with meaningful comments and that correct call update templates are used and completed fully on all calls.

Asset input – To ensure that all assets are correctly entered into the system.

User Satisfaction – To ensure that the user is satisfied with the service provision.

Meet SLA Requirements – To repair identified problems to meet average contractual SLA requirements.

All calls which can be resolved remotely are redirected back to the remote support team.

Productive Call Rate – To ensure that the agreed-upon number of calls are resolved per day.

Productive Time – Maintain productivity of >75%.

Instruments – To ensure that all company equipment is kept in good condition at all times (Desktop PC, Tablet/Charger/Cover).

Closure Codes – To ensure that correct closure codes are used

Work Flows – Adherence to Call Management System/any assisted tool used in workflows.

Call Ageing – Ensure that no calls have aged past the agreed-upon number of days and those that have, are escalated to ensure closure.

All calls are to be regularly updated correctly with relevant details.

Problem-Solving – To listen and probe user problems, to accurately interpret cause, and to resolve problems by following correct technical routines

Repeat Calls – To limit the number of recurring calls.

HR Policies and Procedures – To ensure that all HR Policies and Procedures as well as BU Specific procedures are adhered to, e.g. house rules, timekeeping, housekeeping and dress code, etc.

Faulty Hardware – To ensure that all faulty parts are replaced and that parts removed are returned to stores.

Dockets/Job Cards – To ensure that all dockets/job cards are updated correctly with relevant details, within the deadline provided.

Documentation – To ensure that all forms required for processing are submitted on time – Expense claims/Leave/Standby/all other documentation.

All travel claim information to correspond with calls assigned to individuals in Call.

Management System.

Training – To ensure that training is completed during required deadlines.

Knowledge Sharing – FSE to ensure that he/ she has access and familiarizes themselves with all online knowledge documentation and ways of work.

1 Year practical in-service delivery; desktop support.

Experience in mobile device support.

Experience in Network Support.

Qualifications Required:

National Senior Certificate (Matric)

A+, N+

MCSA or Microsoft Equivalent

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Position Location: Sasol Secunda.

Position Location: Sasol Secunda.

Work environment: Office Bound.

Physical demands: The physical demands of the job, including bending, sitting, lifting, and driving.

Travel: Traveling will be required Own transportation required.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

