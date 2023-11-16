Front End Web Developer

Location:

“Jacaranda City”- Pretoria

Qualification and Experience:

? Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 10 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment

? A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.

? 2-3 years relevant experience as a Senior Front-end developer as part of a team in a software development environment, include the role as leading Developer within a team.

? Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g., JavaScript, Angular, React)

? Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation

Technologies:

? Angular 6 and above technologies

? In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET, Java Script, CSS, XML and HTML knowledge

? Integration experience (Web/RESTful services)

? XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilization

? SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e., MS SQL 2008 onwards)

? SoapUI/Postman

? Visual Studio

? IIS 7 and upwards

? SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards

? SOAP/REST Services

Desired Skills:

