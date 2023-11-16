Front End Web Developer

Are you a Web aficionado with a passion for innovation?
Join our dynamic team where cutting-edge technology and excellence converge.
As a Web Developer, unleash your creativity and expertise.
Embrace the perfect balance of career growth and work-life flexibility with our predominantly remote work opportunities.
Location:
“Jacaranda City”- Pretoria
Qualification and Experience:
? Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 10 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment
? A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.
? 2-3 years relevant experience as a Senior Front-end developer as part of a team in a software development environment, include the role as leading Developer within a team.
? Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g., JavaScript, Angular, React)
? Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation
Technologies:
? Angular 6 and above technologies
? In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET, Java Script, CSS, XML and HTML knowledge
? Integration experience (Web/RESTful services)
? XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilization
? SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e., MS SQL 2008 onwards)
? SoapUI/Postman
? Visual Studio
? IIS 7 and upwards
? SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards
? SOAP/REST Services
Hurry Now and Smash that Apply Button
Desired Skills:
- angular 6
- xml
- Asp.Net
- Soap UI