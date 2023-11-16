I.T Consultant – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Nov 16, 2023

Experience and Expertise:

  • Minimum 5 years of IT experience.
  • Proven high-level technical support and issue resolution.

Technical Proficiency:

  • Windows, Linux, MacOS.
  • Networking (LAN, WAN, TCP/IP, VPN).
  • Server Administration, Virtualization.
  • Security Solutions, Cloud Platforms
  • Expertise in Microsoft Office 365 administration and troubleshooting.
  • Proficiency in Azure cloud services, including deployment and management.
  • Familiarity with identity and access management in Azure Active Directory.

Certifications:

  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate, Microsoft Certified: Modern Desktop Administrator Associate, or equivalent.

Additional:

Problem-Solving Skills:

  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Root cause analysis, preventive measures.

Team Collaboration:

  • Effective collaboration with existing technicians.
  • Mentorship and guidance to junior team members.

Communication Skills:

  • Excellent verbal and written communication.
  • Ability to convey complex technical information.

Customer Focus:

  • Commitment to excellent customer service.
  • Managing and exceeding client expectations.

Adaptability:

  • Adaptable to new technologies and methodologies.
  • Stay current with industry trends.

Availability for Escalations:

  • Willingness and availability for high-priority escalations.
  • On-call support as needed.

Documentation Skills:

  • Strong documentation skills.
  • Maintain accurate records of configurations, installations, and solutions.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

  • Information Technology (IT)
  • IT Solutions
  • Microsoft Azure

About The Employer:

A leading technology company is looking for a IT Consultant to join their team.

