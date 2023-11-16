I.T Consultant – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Experience and Expertise:
- Minimum 5 years of IT experience.
- Proven high-level technical support and issue resolution.
Technical Proficiency:
- Windows, Linux, MacOS.
- Networking (LAN, WAN, TCP/IP, VPN).
- Server Administration, Virtualization.
- Security Solutions, Cloud Platforms
- Expertise in Microsoft Office 365 administration and troubleshooting.
- Proficiency in Azure cloud services, including deployment and management.
- Familiarity with identity and access management in Azure Active Directory.
Certifications:
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate, Microsoft Certified: Modern Desktop Administrator Associate, or equivalent.
Additional:
Problem-Solving Skills:
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Root cause analysis, preventive measures.
Team Collaboration:
- Effective collaboration with existing technicians.
- Mentorship and guidance to junior team members.
Communication Skills:
- Excellent verbal and written communication.
- Ability to convey complex technical information.
Customer Focus:
- Commitment to excellent customer service.
- Managing and exceeding client expectations.
Adaptability:
- Adaptable to new technologies and methodologies.
- Stay current with industry trends.
Availability for Escalations:
- Willingness and availability for high-priority escalations.
- On-call support as needed.
Documentation Skills:
- Strong documentation skills.
- Maintain accurate records of configurations, installations, and solutions.
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology (IT)
- IT Solutions
- Microsoft Azure
About The Employer:
A leading technology company is looking for a IT Consultant to join their team.