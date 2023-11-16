I.T Consultant

Experience and Expertise:

Minimum 5 years of IT experience.

Proven high-level technical support and issue resolution.

Technical Proficiency:

Windows, Linux, MacOS.

Networking (LAN, WAN, TCP/IP, VPN).

Server Administration, Virtualization.

Security Solutions, Cloud Platforms

Expertise in Microsoft Office 365 administration and troubleshooting.

Proficiency in Azure cloud services, including deployment and management.

Familiarity with identity and access management in Azure Active Directory.

Certifications:

Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate, Microsoft Certified: Modern Desktop Administrator Associate, or equivalent.

Additional:

Problem-Solving Skills:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Root cause analysis, preventive measures.

Team Collaboration:

Effective collaboration with existing technicians.

Mentorship and guidance to junior team members.

Communication Skills:

Excellent verbal and written communication.

Ability to convey complex technical information.

Customer Focus:

Commitment to excellent customer service.

Managing and exceeding client expectations.

Adaptability:

Adaptable to new technologies and methodologies.

Stay current with industry trends.

Availability for Escalations:

Willingness and availability for high-priority escalations.

On-call support as needed.

Documentation Skills:

Strong documentation skills.

Maintain accurate records of configurations, installations, and solutions.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

Information Technology (IT)

IT Solutions

Microsoft Azure

About The Employer:

A leading technology company is looking for a IT Consultant to join their team.

