Intermediate Data Scientist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is a technology solutions partner, with specialist services for Revenue and Customs Authorities. The knowledge gained over 20 years within this market, enables the team to leverage the technology platforms and components to the benefit of their customers, and the broader eco-system within other government departments and private sector companies.

Requirements:

The work shall be done at the head office of the client and they will be responsible for, amongst others, the following:

Acquire, extract, process and synthesise datasets from SARS’s systems.Meeting specified data standards required for general data requests, specialised data requests as well as ad hoc requests including analysis thereof to provide insights and identify revenue opportunities.- Provide advisory support on data analytics, predictive Modeling as well as data mining techniques in order to fully utilise data to the benefit of the organisation.

Develop, amend, update and enhance available scripts to improve the extraction methods used.

Assist with the practical implementation of the identified machine learning model techniques.

Outputs:

Exploring patterns in behaviour in the tax base to identify fraudulent and noncompliance.

Design, development and deploying of models for the prediction of submission and payment of tax products.

Experience in data analysis and methods of supplementing datasets utilized in machine learning Modeling.

Utilizing both supervised and unsupervised machine Modeling techniques.

Outlier detection models to identify noncompliance or tax declaration omissions.

Desired Skills:

SARS’s systems

