Intermediate Data Scientist – Gauteng Pretoria

The successful applicant will join a team of specialist to work together with the current internal capacity at the client on various projects.
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Acquire, extract, process and synthesise datasets from SARS’s systems.
- Meeting specified data standards required for general data requests, specialised data requests as well as ad hoc requests including analysis thereof to provide insights and identify revenue opportunities.
- Provide advisory support on data analytics, predictive modeling as well as data mining techniques in order to fully utilise data to the benefit of the organisation.
- Develop, amend, update and enhance available scripts to improve the extraction methods used.
- Assist with the practical implementation of the identified machine learning model techniques.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Minimum Honours degree in a Data Science related qualification or a relevant/appropriate certification in Data Science.
- Advanced knowledge of business information management.
- Highly skilled in advanced analytics and big data.
- Relevant knowledge of statistical analysis tools; SQL, SAS, STATA.
- Relevant knowledge of programming languages like python to wrangle and clean datasets.
- At least 5 years advanced working experience in data analytics and business intelligence environment.
- Knowledge of the enterprise data warehouse environment and creation of data marts.
- Experience in managing and using large data sets.
Desired Skills:
- statistical analysis tools
- advanced analytics and big data
- programming languages