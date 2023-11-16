Intermediate Data Scientist – Gauteng Pretoria

The successful applicant will join a team of specialist to work together with the current internal capacity at the client on various projects.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Acquire, extract, process and synthesise datasets from SARS’s systems.

Meeting specified data standards required for general data requests, specialised data requests as well as ad hoc requests including analysis thereof to provide insights and identify revenue opportunities.

Provide advisory support on data analytics, predictive modeling as well as data mining techniques in order to fully utilise data to the benefit of the organisation.

Develop, amend, update and enhance available scripts to improve the extraction methods used.

Assist with the practical implementation of the identified machine learning model techniques.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Minimum Honours degree in a Data Science related qualification or a relevant/appropriate certification in Data Science.

Advanced knowledge of business information management.

Highly skilled in advanced analytics and big data.

Relevant knowledge of statistical analysis tools; SQL, SAS, STATA.

Relevant knowledge of programming languages like python to wrangle and clean datasets.

At least 5 years advanced working experience in data analytics and business intelligence environment.

Knowledge of the enterprise data warehouse environment and creation of data marts.

Experience in managing and using large data sets.

Desired Skills:

statistical analysis tools

advanced analytics and big data

programming languages

