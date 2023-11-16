Intermediate Data Scientist – Gauteng Pretoria

Nov 16, 2023

Role Purpose:

  • The successful applicant will join a team of specialist to work together with the current internal capacity at the client on various projects.
  • The work shall be done at the head office of the company, and they will be responsible for, amongst others, the following:
  • Acquire, extract, process and synthesize datasets from the company systems.
  • Meeting specified data standards required for general data requests, specialized data requests as well as ad hoc requests including analysis thereof to provide insights and identify revenue opportunities.
  • Provide advisory support on data analytics, predictive modeling as well as data mining techniques in order to fully utilize data to the benefit of the organisation.
  • Develop, amend, update, and enhance available scripts to improve the extraction methods used.
  • Assist with the practical implementation of the identified machine learning model techniques.

Qualification and Experience:

  • The selected candidates should have the following qualifications and experience.
  • Minimum Honors degree in a Data Science related qualification or a relevant/appropriate certification in Data Science.
  • Advanced knowledge of business information management.
  • Highly skilled in advanced analytics and big data.
  • Relevant knowledge of statistical analysis tools; SQL, SAS, STATA.
  • Relevant knowledge of programming languages like python to wrangle and clean datasets.
  • At least 5 years advanced working experience in data analytics and business intelligence environment.
  • Knowledge of the enterprise data warehouse environment and creation of data marts.
  • Experience in managing and using large data sets.

Output:

  • Exploring patterns in behavior in the tax base to identify fraudulent and noncompliance.
  • Design, development and deploying of models for the prediction of submission and payment of tax products.
  • Experience in data analysis and methods of supplementing datasets utilized in machine learning modeling.
  • Utilizing both supervised and unsupervised machine modeling techniques.
  • Outlier detection models to identify noncompliance or tax declaration omissions.

Additional Output / Ad hoc tasks / General:

  • Improvements and enhancements to the data store, processes to accommodate automation and Machine Learning modeling deployment.
  • Explore automation functions and machine learning techniques to improve the data management and analysis processes.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • SAS
  • STATA
  • advanced analytics and big data.
  • enterprise data warehouse environment

