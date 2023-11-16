Intermediate Data Scientist – Gauteng Pretoria

Role Purpose:
- The successful applicant will join a team of specialist to work together with the current internal capacity at the client on various projects.
- The work shall be done at the head office of the company, and they will be responsible for, amongst others, the following:
- Acquire, extract, process and synthesize datasets from the company systems.
- Meeting specified data standards required for general data requests, specialized data requests as well as ad hoc requests including analysis thereof to provide insights and identify revenue opportunities.
- Provide advisory support on data analytics, predictive modeling as well as data mining techniques in order to fully utilize data to the benefit of the organisation.
- Develop, amend, update, and enhance available scripts to improve the extraction methods used.
- Assist with the practical implementation of the identified machine learning model techniques.
Qualification and Experience:
- The selected candidates should have the following qualifications and experience.
- Minimum Honors degree in a Data Science related qualification or a relevant/appropriate certification in Data Science.
- Advanced knowledge of business information management.
- Highly skilled in advanced analytics and big data.
- Relevant knowledge of statistical analysis tools; SQL, SAS, STATA.
- Relevant knowledge of programming languages like python to wrangle and clean datasets.
- At least 5 years advanced working experience in data analytics and business intelligence environment.
- Knowledge of the enterprise data warehouse environment and creation of data marts.
- Experience in managing and using large data sets.
Output:
- Exploring patterns in behavior in the tax base to identify fraudulent and noncompliance.
- Design, development and deploying of models for the prediction of submission and payment of tax products.
- Experience in data analysis and methods of supplementing datasets utilized in machine learning modeling.
- Utilizing both supervised and unsupervised machine modeling techniques.
- Outlier detection models to identify noncompliance or tax declaration omissions.
Additional Output / Ad hoc tasks / General:
- Improvements and enhancements to the data store, processes to accommodate automation and Machine Learning modeling deployment.
- Explore automation functions and machine learning techniques to improve the data management and analysis processes.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SAS
- STATA
- advanced analytics and big data.
- enterprise data warehouse environment