Intermediate SQL Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Responsibilities/Tasks:
- Develop complex T-SQL queries, Stored Procedures and Triggers.
- Assist in the design of the relational database architecture for new development projects.
- Develop new / alter existing SQL objects based off a set of requirements.
- Troubleshoot SQL objects that fail.
- Support the development team in troubleshooting application performance using SQL profiler and optimizing SQL queries or tuning indexing.
- Service requests from business, which include changes to processes or ad hoc data requests.
- Develop according to set coding standards and processes.
- Collaborate with Business Analysts to define scope and goals, track milestones, decide priorities, and report regularly to team leaders and BA’s.
- Work with Business Analysts to identify and understand source data systems.
- Contribute to all phases of the SDLC process extending from requirements gathering and design to development, testing and deployment.
- Investigate and fix production issues.
- Develop and test extraction, transformation and load processes.
- Work in a very data driven environment and use data analysis skills to anticipate and fix bugs.
- Supporting production databases.
- Monitor production databases regularly or respond to any database issues by bringing down the database or taking the database offline.
- Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of database management systems.
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering/Mathematical Sciences and/ or at least 4-5 years relevant experience as a SQL developer as part of a team in a software development environment
- Relevant Microsoft Certification (SQL developer/Azure) will be beneficial.
- 2 years relevant experience as an Intermediate SQL developer as part of a team in a software development environment.
- Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.
- A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.
- Experience working with security sensitive data (beneficial)
Skills and Knowledge requirements:
- Knowledge of security vulnerabilities and working impact on solutions.
- Experience of the following in Microsoft SQL Server:
- Relational database design principles
- Understanding of SQL Server Administration
- SQL OLTP development
- SQL Query optimization
- SQL Query analysis
- Database object design
- XML and JSON structures (beneficial)
- Good XML manipulation skills in xquery (beneficial)
- Basic understanding of front-end languages like HTML, CSS, JAVA script (Beneficial)
- Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.
- Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:
- SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards
- SQL profiler (beneficial)
- Some knowledge on cloud services like Azure, AWS (Beneficial)
- Good understanding of data integrity and security best practices.
- Hands on experience in Exception Handling and Troubleshooting
- Troubleshooting slow running queries, Profiling Performance Issues (Beneficial)
Desired Skills:
- Develop complex T-SQL queries
- Stored Procedures and Triggers
- Troubleshoot SQL objects that fail.
- optimizing SQL queries
- tuning indexing.
- SDLC