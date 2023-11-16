IT Security Specialist

Our client in the Information Technology sector, based in Bryanston (Johannesburg), is looking to employ an IT Security Specialist.

Requirements:

LPIC (Essential).

Fortinet NSE 6 (preferable).

CCSA/CCSE (Advantageous).

8 -10 years in same / or similar role.

Responsibilities:

Linux server administration:

Administration and Support of Antivirus Solution (Symantec Endpoint).

Samba management, configuration and troubleshooting.

Configuration of Samba and Windows integration.

Troubleshooting Windows server AD and Linux server trust relationship.

Determine and configure hardware settings.

File management: creation, permissions and removal.

Troubleshooting Kernel faults and bugs.

Installing kernel patches.

Custom configuration or solutions on client request.

Advanced Disk and RAID management and troubleshooting.

Troubleshooting system resource usage.

Server Recovery.

Setup and installation of new system (Proxmox).

QC of newly setup servers (Proxmox).

General technical support:

Provide full hardware level support on Servers.

Troubleshooting of Server failures and escalation to server team as required.

Creation of users on both Windows and Linux platforms.

Troubleshooting of any active Linux Service.

Configuring VPN Server.

Restoring of Backups for clients.

Monitor health of Server whenever connected.

Understanding and designing of scripts for automation of tasks.

Networking and connectivity:

Configuration of routers.

Configuration of wireless access points with VLANs.

Configuration of managed switches.

Troubleshooting of physical network failures.

Troubleshooting of network Routing and Mail flow.

Configuration of VLANs on Linux servers.

Troubleshoot failover faults.

Troubleshoot connectivity faults.

Troubleshooting and tracing network faults.

Configuring firewall rules.

Configuration of network and routing scripts.

Configuration of failover scripts.

Other administrative responsibilities of the role:

Ticket management.

Tickets are to be updated daily with work notes or discussions with the client.

Time spend to be recorded accurately on every ticket.

Billing notes to be done accurately, and professionally.

Ensuring that all communication is checked to spelling and grammar mistakes.

Ensuring tickets are addressed before the specified time to ensure that tickets don’t exceed the SLA threshold and breaches occur.

Configuration files to be updated with every change on the client’s network and saved within the company record on ConnectWise.

Should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

IT

Symantec Endpoint

Troubleshooting

Linux Service

Configuration

Learn more/Apply for this position