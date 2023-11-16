Kena Health is 2023 App of the Year

MTN has awarded Kena Health the App of the Year for 2023 in its annual MTN Business, App of the Year awards. Kena Health was also named Best Health App solution of 2023.

The award of the Best Health App was made in the context of the many challenges faced by the South African health industry. These challenges range from limited access to healthcare professionals and medication to real-time emergency information needs.

The award recognises how an app solution focuses on alleviating the current challenges faced by the health industry.

“We are delighted to have been recognised as the best Health Solution App and, of course, being named the overall App of the Year for 2023 is the cherry on the top,” says Saul Kornik, CEO and founder of Kena Health. “These awards recognise the way in which Kena Health’s mobile app is revolutionising healthcare in this country.

“By lowering healthcare costs by as much as 75%, we are bringing quality healthcare within the reach of a huge number of South Africans. With a growing population, healthcare systems are already under strain and will need innovative solutions to meet the challenge. Our vision is to evolve the healthcare systems across the continent, making quality healthcare more accessible and affordable.”

The Kena Health App allows customers to consult with a doctor, nurse, or mental health professional from their smartphones. It also allows access to sicknotes, prescriptions and referrals.