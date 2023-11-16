Leadership changes at Seacom

Seacom has announced a number of significant changes within its executive leadership team.

Lucas Malamule Ndala has been appointed as the new group chief financial officer, succeeding Richard Schumacher, who takes on the role of chief wholesale and strategic alliances officer.

Ndala has previously served in various executive roles within the Telkom Group, including chief financial officer, chief operating officer, group executive for GCEO support office, and board member of the Telkom Group division, Openserve. He also served as chief financial officer at BCX and interim CEO of Postbank.

In his new position, Schumacher will play a crucial role in fostering stronger relationships with Seacom’s global customers, partners, and suppliers.

“We are excited to welcome Lucas Ndala as our new group chief financial officer, and usher Richard Schumacher into his new role,” says Alpheus Mangale, group CEO of Seacom. “Lucas’s appointment reflects our commitment to enhancing our financial strategy and sustainability, while Richard’s new position highlights our dedication to strategic partnerships and alliances. Together, they will play integral roles in guiding SEACOM to new heights in the telecommunications and managed services industry.”