Mid BI ETL Front End Developer – Western Cape Mowbray

ENVIRONMENT:

BE responsible for the support, enhancement, and optimization of the current BI Data Warehouse by managing service requests from users and the support of internal data management tasks as the next Mid BI ETL Front End Developer sought by a dynamic Financial Services Group. You will develop, maintain & improve ETL jobs and related data warehouse models/objects/systems using ETL tools and coding primarily in Transact-SQL. You will also provide a support service to users. The ideal candidate requires a suitable IT tertiary qualification or similar, a minimum of 5 years’ commercial Business Intelligence (Microsoft Stacks) development with Advanced proficiency in SQL, T-SQL & SSIS. Your other tech tools should include SSRS, SSAS, MDX and the Ralph Kimball methodology.

DUTIES:

Offer support to information delivery production environment –

Understand the current production environment and relevant processes.

Support the BI Team in maintaining the production environment, ensuring delivery of current information to the business on time, effectively collected, correctly transformed, audited, accurately published.

Develop, maintain and improve ETL jobs and related data warehouse models/objects/systems using ETL tools and coding primarily in Transact-SQL.

Work closely with the BI Architect and BI Administrator to streamline data flows between internal/external systems and the BIDW.

Testing and reconciliation of warehouse data to source data to ensure data integrity.

Efficient and effective resolution of production issues, and users’ requests for information.

Monitor the environment to proactively engage in prevention activities and to maintain an environment that is easy to understand and troubleshoot.

Recurring standby to support and resolve operational issues encountered in the day-to-day operations of the BIWH production environment.

User Support –

Provide a support service to users on data and information to satisfy user needs.

Analysis of new requirements and adjusting the design of existing star schemas or designing new star schemas to meet query / reporting requirements.

Adapt ETL processes to accommodate changes in source systems and new business user requirements.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or similar.

Experience/Skills –

At least 5 years’ commercial Business Intelligence (Microsoft Stacks) development.

Intermediate to Advanced skill level in using MS-SQL/T-SQL and SSIS.

SSRS, SSAS (multi-dimensional and tabular), MDX.

Working understanding of the Ralph Kimball methodology including a good grasp of dimensional modeling and efficient ETL techniques with focus on MS SQL Server.

Other technologies utilised in the BI Division:

ActiveBatch

Visio / Vertabello Modelling tools

Visual Studio

Cognos / Tableau

Advantageous –

Exposure to Self-Service BI using Power-BI.

Experience in the Business Intelligence environment in Financial Services or Retail industry.

Exposure in working within an Agile project environment.

Experience in a SQL Database Administrator or BI Administrator role.

Experience using a meta-data repository to manage ETL processes and data lineage.

Experience using Team Foundation (or a similar product) as version control system.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical, problem solving and conceptual thinking skills essential.

Ability to take ownership of problems assigned and find innovative solutions.

Attention to detail and commitment to delivery is important.

A team player with a positive attitude.

Must be able to work to and manage deadlines.

Flexible, able to change focus when required.

Excellent communication skills.

Desired Skills:

Mid

BI

ETL

