.Net Developer – KZN
Grow and develop your career with this fantastic opportunity!
- .Net developer to build software using languages C# and technologies of the .NET framework. You will create applications from scratch, configure existing systems and provide user support.
- Participate in requirements analysis
- Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture
- Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages – C#, SQL, mobile and ASP.NET Web Form
- Test and deploy applications and systems
- Revise, update, refactor and debug code
- Improve existing software
- Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC)
- Serve as an expert to staff on applications and provide technical support
- Mobile: understand the current code base and gain the necessary skills, to enhance this code base going forward.
Requirements
- 3-4 years experience
- IT qualification
As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!
For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.
Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology
- Development
- .Net