.Net Developer – KZN

Grow and develop your career with this fantastic opportunity!

.Net developer to build software using languages C# and technologies of the .NET framework. You will create applications from scratch, configure existing systems and provide user support.

Participate in requirements analysis

Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture

Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages – C#, SQL, mobile and ASP.NET Web Form

Test and deploy applications and systems

Revise, update, refactor and debug code

Improve existing software

Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC)

Serve as an expert to staff on applications and provide technical support

Mobile: understand the current code base and gain the necessary skills, to enhance this code base going forward.

Requirements

3-4 years experience

IT qualification

Desired Skills:

Information Technology

Development

.Net

