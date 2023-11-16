PaySpace Technical Consultant
R 300 000.00 to R 540 000.00 Per Annum
Centurion (Hybrid)
Are you PaySpace Certified? Can you assist a Client in understanding their requirements and then implement? Do you love do that and want to grow more? Call me!!
Purpose of the Role:
- A Payspace Consultant is responsible for providing expert guidance and support to organizations using the Payspace payroll and human resource management software.
- This requires a deep understanding of payroll and HR processes, as well as strong technical skills to configure and troubleshoot the Payspace system.
- Payspace Consultants work closely with clients to ensure the software is implemented effectively and that users are trained to maximize its functionality.
Key Responsibilities:
Implementation:
- Assist clients in the successful implementation of the Payspace software, ensuring that it meets the requirements of the software, ensuring that it meets their specific payroll and HR needs.
- This includes system configuration, data migration, and integration with other systems if required
Training and Support
- Conduct training sessions for client teams to ensure they can effectively use the Payspace software.
- Provide ongoing support and assistance to resolve any user issues or challenges
System Configuration
- Customize the Payspace system to meet the unique requirements of each client, including setting up payroll parameters, tax regulations, benefits and other HR related configurations
Troubleshooting
- Investigate and resolve technical issues or errors within the Payspace system, both for clients and internal teams.
- This may involve working closely with the software development teams to address complex problems
Compliance and Legislation
- Stay up-to-date with payroll and HR compliance regulations and ensure that the Payspace system remains compliant with relevant laws and regulations
Documentation
- Maintain clear and comprehensive documentation of system configurations, client-specific requirements and troubleshooting procedures
Client Communication
- Maintain open and effective communication with clients, understanding their needs and providing regular updates on project progress and issue resolution
Continuous Improvement
- Collaborate with the product development team to provide feedback on system improvements and new features based on client feedback and industry trends.
Qualifications Required:
- Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (e.g. Human Resources, Business, Information Technology)
- Proven experience working with Payspace or other payroll and HR Management software
- Strong understanding of payroll and HR processes, compliance and regulations
- Technical proficiency in software configuration and data integration
- Payroll or HR Certifications (e.g. CPP, PHR, SHRM-CP)
Desired Skills:
- Payspace Consultant
- HR Customization and Implementation
- Payspace Payroll
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree