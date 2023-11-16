PaySpace Technical Consultant

Nov 16, 2023

Are you PaySpace Certified? Can you assist a Client in understanding their requirements and then implement? Do you love do that and want to grow more? Call me!!

Purpose of the Role:

  • A Payspace Consultant is responsible for providing expert guidance and support to organizations using the Payspace payroll and human resource management software.
  • This requires a deep understanding of payroll and HR processes, as well as strong technical skills to configure and troubleshoot the Payspace system.
  • Payspace Consultants work closely with clients to ensure the software is implemented effectively and that users are trained to maximize its functionality.

Key Responsibilities:

Implementation:

  • Assist clients in the successful implementation of the Payspace software, ensuring that it meets the requirements of the software, ensuring that it meets their specific payroll and HR needs.
  • This includes system configuration, data migration, and integration with other systems if required

Training and Support

  • Conduct training sessions for client teams to ensure they can effectively use the Payspace software.
  • Provide ongoing support and assistance to resolve any user issues or challenges

System Configuration

  • Customize the Payspace system to meet the unique requirements of each client, including setting up payroll parameters, tax regulations, benefits and other HR related configurations

Troubleshooting

  • Investigate and resolve technical issues or errors within the Payspace system, both for clients and internal teams.
  • This may involve working closely with the software development teams to address complex problems

Compliance and Legislation

  • Stay up-to-date with payroll and HR compliance regulations and ensure that the Payspace system remains compliant with relevant laws and regulations

Documentation

  • Maintain clear and comprehensive documentation of system configurations, client-specific requirements and troubleshooting procedures

Client Communication

  • Maintain open and effective communication with clients, understanding their needs and providing regular updates on project progress and issue resolution

Continuous Improvement

  • Collaborate with the product development team to provide feedback on system improvements and new features based on client feedback and industry trends.

Qualifications Required:

  • Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (e.g. Human Resources, Business, Information Technology)
  • Proven experience working with Payspace or other payroll and HR Management software
  • Strong understanding of payroll and HR processes, compliance and regulations
  • Technical proficiency in software configuration and data integration
  • Payroll or HR Certifications (e.g. CPP, PHR, SHRM-CP)

Desired Skills:

  • Payspace Consultant
  • HR Customization and Implementation
  • Payspace Payroll

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

