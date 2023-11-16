PaySpace Technical Consultant

R 300 000.00 to R 540 000.00 Per Annum

Centurion (Hybrid)

Are you PaySpace Certified? Can you assist a Client in understanding their requirements and then implement? Do you love do that and want to grow more? Call me!!

Purpose of the Role:

A Payspace Consultant is responsible for providing expert guidance and support to organizations using the Payspace payroll and human resource management software.

This requires a deep understanding of payroll and HR processes, as well as strong technical skills to configure and troubleshoot the Payspace system.

Payspace Consultants work closely with clients to ensure the software is implemented effectively and that users are trained to maximize its functionality.

Key Responsibilities:

Implementation:

Assist clients in the successful implementation of the Payspace software, ensuring that it meets the requirements of the software, ensuring that it meets their specific payroll and HR needs.

This includes system configuration, data migration, and integration with other systems if required

Training and Support

Conduct training sessions for client teams to ensure they can effectively use the Payspace software.

Provide ongoing support and assistance to resolve any user issues or challenges

System Configuration

Customize the Payspace system to meet the unique requirements of each client, including setting up payroll parameters, tax regulations, benefits and other HR related configurations

Troubleshooting

Investigate and resolve technical issues or errors within the Payspace system, both for clients and internal teams.

This may involve working closely with the software development teams to address complex problems

Compliance and Legislation

Stay up-to-date with payroll and HR compliance regulations and ensure that the Payspace system remains compliant with relevant laws and regulations

Documentation

Maintain clear and comprehensive documentation of system configurations, client-specific requirements and troubleshooting procedures

Client Communication

Maintain open and effective communication with clients, understanding their needs and providing regular updates on project progress and issue resolution

Continuous Improvement

Collaborate with the product development team to provide feedback on system improvements and new features based on client feedback and industry trends.

Qualifications Required:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (e.g. Human Resources, Business, Information Technology)

Proven experience working with Payspace or other payroll and HR Management software

Strong understanding of payroll and HR processes, compliance and regulations

Technical proficiency in software configuration and data integration

Payroll or HR Certifications (e.g. CPP, PHR, SHRM-CP)

Contact Tracy on [Phone Number Removed]; and email to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Payspace Consultant

HR Customization and Implementation

Payspace Payroll

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

