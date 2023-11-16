Peoplesoft Business Systems Analyst / Technical Specialist at Ntice Search – Western Cape Cape Town

Our Client, an international import/export company is looking for a PeopleSoft Business Systems Analyst / Technical Specialist to join their team! This role can either be based in Cape Town, or the Isle of Man – relocation/visa assistance provided.
Key Responsibilities:
- Provide timely and accurate production support for PeopleSoft Financial customers (support includes troubleshooting, maintenance, and configuration of General Ledger, Payables and Receivables modules)
- Provide a high-degree of user-support during critical processing periods (month-end and year-end financial close)
- Support, troubleshoot and resolve issues with 3rd party interfaces – inbound or outbound to/from the PeopleSoft Financial environment.
- Perform business analyst functions to support and maintain the global PeopleSoft Financial environment for multiple trading offices – includes gathering detail requirements, developing documentation, configuring user security and process flow mapping and functional specifications design.
- Develop, unit test, document and deliver high quality solutions utilizing Application Engine, Integration Broker Services, Application Package, People Code and other tools available.
- Translate business processes into technical solutions.
- Write and/or update system documentation.
- Developing, testing and debugging new functionality, enhancements, interfaces, batch processes using the People Tools development suite
Minimum Requirements:
- 5+ years’ experience supporting Finance modules of an enterprise ERP system (Oracle, SAP, Workday, JDE / OneWorld)
- 2+ years’ experience using versions of PeopleTools 8.58 and higher
- 2+ years’ experience using at least three of the following tools:
- XML,
- PeopleSoft SQR,
- PeopleTools,
- PeopleCode,
- PSQuery,
- Data Mover,
- Application Engine,
- Component Interface
- 2+ years’ experience supporting PeopleSoft financial modules (General Ledger, Payables, Receivables, nVision)
- Experience designing & creating financial reports using Peoplesoft & other reporting tools such as BI publisher, SQR, nVision, PeopleSoft Query)
- Experience performing a full-cycle PeopleSoft version upgrade and/or PeopleTools upgrade
- Possess a mid-level proficiency with MS-SQL – ability to design and execute SQL queries on Peoplesoft financial tables and interpret SQL scripts
Desired Skills:
- Peoplesoft
- Business
- Systems