Peoplesoft Business Systems Analyst / Technical Specialist at Ntice Search

Our Client, an international import/export company is looking for a PeopleSoft Business Systems Analyst / Technical Specialist to join their team! This role can either be based in Cape Town, or the Isle of Man – relocation/visa assistance provided.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide timely and accurate production support for PeopleSoft Financial customers (support includes troubleshooting, maintenance, and configuration of General Ledger, Payables and Receivables modules)

Provide a high-degree of user-support during critical processing periods (month-end and year-end financial close)

Support, troubleshoot and resolve issues with 3rd party interfaces – inbound or outbound to/from the PeopleSoft Financial environment.

Perform business analyst functions to support and maintain the global PeopleSoft Financial environment for multiple trading offices – includes gathering detail requirements, developing documentation, configuring user security and process flow mapping and functional specifications design.

Develop, unit test, document and deliver high quality solutions utilizing Application Engine, Integration Broker Services, Application Package, People Code and other tools available.

Translate business processes into technical solutions.

Write and/or update system documentation.

Developing, testing and debugging new functionality, enhancements, interfaces, batch processes using the People Tools development suite

Minimum Requirements:

5+ years’ experience supporting Finance modules of an enterprise ERP system (Oracle, SAP, Workday, JDE / OneWorld)

2+ years’ experience using versions of PeopleTools 8.58 and higher

2+ years’ experience using at least three of the following tools:

XML,



PeopleSoft SQR,



PeopleTools,



PeopleCode,



PSQuery,



Data Mover,



Application Engine,



Component Interface

2+ years’ experience supporting PeopleSoft financial modules (General Ledger, Payables, Receivables, nVision)

Experience designing & creating financial reports using Peoplesoft & other reporting tools such as BI publisher, SQR, nVision, PeopleSoft Query)

Experience performing a full-cycle PeopleSoft version upgrade and/or PeopleTools upgrade

Possess a mid-level proficiency with MS-SQL – ability to design and execute SQL queries on Peoplesoft financial tables and interpret SQL scripts

Desired Skills:

Peoplesoft

Business

Systems

Learn more/Apply for this position