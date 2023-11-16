Peoplesoft Business Systems Analyst / Technical Specialist at Ntice Search

Nov 16, 2023

Our Client, an international import/export company is looking for a PeopleSoft Business Systems Analyst / Technical Specialist to join their team! This role can either be based in Cape Town, or the Isle of Man – relocation/visa assistance provided.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Provide timely and accurate production support for PeopleSoft Financial customers (support includes troubleshooting, maintenance, and configuration of General Ledger, Payables and Receivables modules)
  • Provide a high-degree of user-support during critical processing periods (month-end and year-end financial close)
  • Support, troubleshoot and resolve issues with 3rd party interfaces – inbound or outbound to/from the PeopleSoft Financial environment.
  • Perform business analyst functions to support and maintain the global PeopleSoft Financial environment for multiple trading offices – includes gathering detail requirements, developing documentation, configuring user security and process flow mapping and functional specifications design.
  • Develop, unit test, document and deliver high quality solutions utilizing Application Engine, Integration Broker Services, Application Package, People Code and other tools available.
  • Translate business processes into technical solutions.
  • Write and/or update system documentation.
  • Developing, testing and debugging new functionality, enhancements, interfaces, batch processes using the People Tools development suite

Minimum Requirements:

  • 5+ years’ experience supporting Finance modules of an enterprise ERP system (Oracle, SAP, Workday, JDE / OneWorld)

  • 2+ years’ experience using versions of PeopleTools 8.58 and higher
  • 2+ years’ experience using at least three of the following tools:

    • XML,
    • PeopleSoft SQR,
    • PeopleTools,
    • PeopleCode,
    • PSQuery,
    • Data Mover,
    • Application Engine,
    • Component Interface

  • 2+ years’ experience supporting PeopleSoft financial modules (General Ledger, Payables, Receivables, nVision)
  • Experience designing & creating financial reports using Peoplesoft & other reporting tools such as BI publisher, SQR, nVision, PeopleSoft Query)
  • Experience performing a full-cycle PeopleSoft version upgrade and/or PeopleTools upgrade
  • Possess a mid-level proficiency with MS-SQL – ability to design and execute SQL queries on Peoplesoft financial tables and interpret SQL scripts

Desired Skills:

  • Peoplesoft
  • Business
  • Systems

Learn more/Apply for this position