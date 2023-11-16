Project Manager IT

Nov 16, 2023

Location:
The Beautiful Somerset West-Western Cape

Key Responsibilities:

  • Define a Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) and create a comprehensive project plan using MS Project or a suitable tool, emphasizing systems integration milestones.
  • Set up JIRA projects and generate Jira tickets addressing systems integration tasks aligned with the project plan.
  • Develop a tailored workflow for the project environment, ensuring agreement among project members and alignment with systems integration requirements.
  • Manage project communication, including project plans, meeting minutes, and reporting, with a special focus on systems integration-related communication.

Qualification and Experience:

  • 7 years of technical project management experience, with a substantial portion involving systems integration.
  • Minimum of 3 years of project management experience in a software development environment, with a strong emphasis on systems integration.
  • Proficient understanding of Agile Principles.
  • Proficient understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
  • Solid grasp of Software Design Principles.

Desired Skills:

  • SDLC
  • SOFWARE DEVELOPMENT
  • system integration

