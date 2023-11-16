Project Manager IT

Are you ready to take your career in project management to the next level?
We seek a dynamic and experienced Project Manager to join our team.
If you’re passionate about driving innovation, delivering exceptional results, and thrive in a dynamic work environment, we want to hear from you.
Location:
The Beautiful Somerset West-Western Cape
Key Responsibilities:
- Define a Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) and create a comprehensive project plan using MS Project or a suitable tool, emphasizing systems integration milestones.
- Set up JIRA projects and generate Jira tickets addressing systems integration tasks aligned with the project plan.
- Develop a tailored workflow for the project environment, ensuring agreement among project members and alignment with systems integration requirements.
- Manage project communication, including project plans, meeting minutes, and reporting, with a special focus on systems integration-related communication.
Qualification and Experience:
- 7 years of technical project management experience, with a substantial portion involving systems integration.
- Minimum of 3 years of project management experience in a software development environment, with a strong emphasis on systems integration.
- Proficient understanding of Agile Principles.
- Proficient understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
- Solid grasp of Software Design Principles.
Hurry now and Smash that Apply Button
Desired Skills:
- SDLC
- SOFWARE DEVELOPMENT
- system integration