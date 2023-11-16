Project Manager IT – Western Cape Somerset West

Location:

The Beautiful Somerset West-Western Cape

Key Responsibilities:

Define a Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) and create a comprehensive project plan using MS Project or a suitable tool, emphasizing systems integration milestones.

Set up JIRA projects and generate Jira tickets addressing systems integration tasks aligned with the project plan.

Develop a tailored workflow for the project environment, ensuring agreement among project members and alignment with systems integration requirements.

Manage project communication, including project plans, meeting minutes, and reporting, with a special focus on systems integration-related communication.

Qualification and Experience:

7 years of technical project management experience, with a substantial portion involving systems integration.

Minimum of 3 years of project management experience in a software development environment, with a strong emphasis on systems integration.

Proficient understanding of Agile Principles.

Proficient understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Solid grasp of Software Design Principles.

Desired Skills:

SDLC

SOFWARE DEVELOPMENT

system integration

