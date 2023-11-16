Sage X3 Developer
R 540 000.00 to R 780 000.00 plus Commission
Centurion (and travel)
Are you an experienced SAGE X3 Developer? Looking for a great challenge? Let’s talk!
Listed IT concern seeks 3 experienced Sage X3 Developers.
Purpose of the Role:
- A SAGE X3 Developer is a professional responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining customized software solutions within the SAGE X3 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.
- SAGE X3 is a comprehensive business management software suite used by organizations for various functions, including financial management, supply chain management, manufacturing, and more.
Responsibilities:
- As a SAGE X3 Developer, you will play a key role in customizing, enhancing, and maintaining the SAGE X3 ERP system to meet the specific needs of our organization.
- You will collaborate with business analysts, end-users, and IT teams to gather requirements and design and implement solutions that streamline business processes
- Customization: Develop and maintain custom scripts, reports, workflows, and applications within the SAGE X3 system to address business requirements.
- Integration: Integrate SAGE X3 with other systems, such as third-party applications or databases, to ensure data flow and process automation.
- Workflow Design: Design and implement workflow processes to optimize business operations, automate tasks, and improve efficiency.
- Data Management: Manage data within the SAGE X3 system, including data import/export, data transformation, and data cleansing.
- User Support: Provide technical support and guidance to end-users and address issues related to the SAGE X3 system.
- Documentation: Create and maintain technical documentation, including functional specifications, design documents, and user manuals.
- Testing: Conduct thorough testing of developed solutions to ensure they meet the requirements and are free of errors or bugs.
- Upgrades and Maintenance: Stay up-to-date with SAGE X3 updates and apply patches or upgrades as needed. Perform regular system maintenance tasks.
- Training: Provide training to end-users and colleagues on using new functionalities and features in SAGE X3.
- Security: Ensure data security and compliance with data protection regulations by implementing appropriate security measures within the system
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field.
- Proven experience in SAGE X3 development and customization.
- Proficiency in programming languages such as SQL, VB.NET, C#, or others relevant to the SAGE X3 platform.
- Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to analyze complex business processes. Excellent communication skills to collaborate with cross-functional teams and end-users.
- Familiarity with ERP systems and business processes, particularly in areas like finance, supply chain, and manufacturing.
- Knowledge of SAGE X3 architecture and the ability to work with SAGE X3 APIs.
- Experience in integrating SAGE X3 with other systems and technologies.
- Certifications in SAGE X3 development and administration are a plus.
Additional Skills and Abilities:
- Project management skills to handle multiple tasks and prioritize projects effectively.
- Attention to detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality solutions.
- Adaptability to changing business requirements and technologies.
