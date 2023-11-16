Senior C#.Net Developer (CPT Hybrid) – Western Cape Tokai

ENVIRONMENT:

PLAY a pivotal role in strategic projects & initiatives as your coding expertise as a Senior C#.Net Developer is sought by a fast-paced Investment Firm based in Tokai. You will design, develop, and test applications based on the .Net framework and C#, identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems while maintaining and improving in-house proprietary system’s architecture, functions and features. The successful incumbent will possess a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Information Systems/Engineering or equivalent discipline with 5 years’ work experience in C# and the .Net ecosystem (.Net 7, .Net Framework 4.8). Your other tech tools should include SQL Server, MySQL, ASP.Net Zero, ASP.Net MVC, ASP.Net Core, Angular/React, OOP, Git, jQuery, HTML, CSS & Excel/Outlook Addin applications (VSTO and Excel DNA).

DUTIES:

Design, develop, and test applications based on the .Net framework and C#.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and implement new business solutions and assist with automation.

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems.

Work on bug fixing and improving application performance.

Maintain code quality, organization, and automation.

Keep up to date with the latest industry trends in the .Net ecosystem.

Maintain and improve internal data warehouse functions, processes and data sources.

Understand business unit IT processes and the importance of improving and facilitating the same.

Maintain and improve in-house proprietary system’s architecture, functions and features.

Maintain and support key client CRM systems (as required), and maintain, support and manage workflow via team roadmaps.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant tertiary qualification(s), such as Bachelor of Science (Computer Science, Information Systems), Engineering, Technicon diploma in Programming/IT.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 5 years of experience in C# and the .Net ecosystem (.Net 7, .Net Framework 4.8).

Strong experience with Microsoft SQL Server and/or MySQL or other relational databases.

Strong experience with web application frameworks such as ASP.Net MVC, ASP.Net Core and Angular/React.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools such as Git.

Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Programming (OOP).

Systems integration with numerous 3rd party systems.

jQuery, HTML, CSS.

ASP.Net Zero.

Excel/Outlook Addin applications (VSTO and Excel DNA).

Advantageous –

Experience with front-end technologies like JQuery, JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3.

Experience with Microsoft Office Interop and Microsoft Office 365 API.

Familiarity with the FIX protocol or QuickFIX/n.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong problem-solving skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication.

Ability to work in a fast-paced, Agile development environment.

Detail-oriented and excellent concentration ability.

An analytical mindset and critical thinking.

Able to work both independently and in a team-oriented environment.

