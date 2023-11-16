Senior Developer at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client is a dedicated provider of software, deeply committed to serving both partners and clients. They have offices in SA, UK and the USA. They are Agile and aim to empower teams to economise on time and resources through the use of efficient, automated, and perceptive software solutions.

Role Responsibilities:

Develop high-performance, robust, and scalable features following established best practices.

Exhibit versatile implementation skills and make optimal solution choices.

Possess comprehensive knowledge of the programming language, encompassing methods, syntax, structure, parameterization, and memory management.

Adhere strictly to software development best practices and principles.

Actively engage in technical discussions, advocating for optimal solutions and challenging peers when necessary.

Efficiently set up and manage development environments.

Stay abreast of industry trends and emerging technologies.

Diagnose and resolve technical issues at various levels.

Implement software version control in line with best practices.

Comprehend the product development lifecycle and recognize stakeholder contributions.

Collaborate closely with product owners and architects to refine requirements.

Participate in backlog grooming, task breakdowns, and estimations.

Maintain well-commented and organised code for present and future use.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Minimum of 5 years of experience working with enterprise-level solutions utilising Microsoft technologies.

Proficiency in .Net Framework 4.8 and .Net 6+.

Fluent in JavaScript, TypeScript, NPM, and Webpack.

Expertise in contemporary web technologies such as HTML5, REACT, and CSS3.

Strong T-SQL skills, encompassing SQL Server and proficiency in relational database concepts.

Proficient in Office 365, including Add-Ins and [URL Removed] API.

Mastery of OpenXML for both document creation and reading.

Proficiency in Entity Framework 6.4 and adeptness in performance optimization using profiling tools.

Experience with high-performance, multi-threaded applications and proficiency in utilising Azure services.

Familiarity with Azure Infrastructure, Infrastructure as Code tools, and understanding of networking concepts.

Expertise in utilising Azure DevOps for Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) and CI/CD processes.

In-depth knowledge of SharePoint, REST APIs, and authentication frameworks.

Security-focused development with a keen awareness of OWASP Top 10 and CWE Top 25.

Strong problem-solving abilities, effective multitasking, and skillful management of stakeholder expectations.

Establishing development standards to elevate product quality and taking complete ownership of task execution.

Providing inspiration and mentorship to peers in bug resolution and skill development.

