Senior UX Designer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a UX Designer to join our dynamic team at iOCO.

What you’ll do:

Understand product specifications and user psychology

Conduct concept and usability testing and gather feedback

Create personas through user research and data

Define the right interaction model and evaluate its success

Develop wireframes and prototypes around customer needs

Find creative ways to solve UX problems (e.g. usability, findability)

Work with UI designers to implement attractive designs

Communicate design ideas and prototypes to developers

Keep abreast of competitor products and industry trends

Experience Required:

Minimum 5 years of UI/UX Web Design experience with a proven track record of multiple projects.

Strong skills in Adobe Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop, Adobe XD) and /or Figma (Similar programs are also accepted).

Proven experience as a UX Designer, UI Designer or similar role

Strong portfolio of design projects

Background in project management and research

Familiarity with interaction design and information architecture

Knowledge of HTML/CSS; JavaScript

Problem-solving aptitude

Analytical mind with a business acumen

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

IT Related Degree/Diploma

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position