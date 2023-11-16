Senior UX Designer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a UX Designer to join our dynamic team at iOCO.
What you’ll do:
- Understand product specifications and user psychology
- Conduct concept and usability testing and gather feedback
- Create personas through user research and data
- Define the right interaction model and evaluate its success
- Develop wireframes and prototypes around customer needs
- Find creative ways to solve UX problems (e.g. usability, findability)
- Work with UI designers to implement attractive designs
- Communicate design ideas and prototypes to developers
- Keep abreast of competitor products and industry trends
Experience Required:
- Minimum 5 years of UI/UX Web Design experience with a proven track record of multiple projects.
- Strong skills in Adobe Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop, Adobe XD) and /or Figma (Similar programs are also accepted).
- Proven experience as a UX Designer, UI Designer or similar role
- Strong portfolio of design projects
- Background in project management and research
- Familiarity with interaction design and information architecture
- Knowledge of HTML/CSS; JavaScript
- Problem-solving aptitude
- Analytical mind with a business acumen
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- IT Related Degree/Diploma
Why work for us?
Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.
You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.
Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery