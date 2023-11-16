Social Ecological Systems Technician KZN at NRF National Research Foundation

Postion Summary:

SAEON has recently embarked on the establishment of the Expanded Freshwater and Terrestrial Environmental Observation Network (EFTEON). EFTEON is a Research Infrastructure that has been developed under the DSI South African Research Infrastructure Roadmap (SARIR) program. The EFTEON is intended to provide a platform of well- described and instrumented landscapes to the South African and International research community, in order to facilitate research into global change, ecosystem processes, social-ecological interactions and to provide data for remote sensing and model validation and calibration. Including continuous measurements of micrometeorological parameters, meteorological parameter and hydrological measurements. With repeated measurements of biodiversity, productivity and other environmental characteristics.

Key Responsibilities:

Data collection and management

Operation of research activities in the EFTEON N Drakensberg Landscape: In Conjunction with other internal and external stakeholders facilitate the continued operation and development of the EFTEON N-Drakensberg landscape

Preparation, planning and undertaking multi-stakeholder engagement necessary for on-going field based social-ecological and biodiversity research in the area

Reporting and communication

Assist with administrative and Supply Chain procedures as required to ensure the nod is functional and compliant

Engagement and training of interns, technicians community members and citizen science teams (instrumentation and biodiversity)

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7

Minimum Experience:

2-5 years

NQF 7 (bachelor’s degree or advanced diploma) or NQF 8 (honours degree) qualification in Social Ecology/Sociology/Anthropology/Environmental Science/Environmental Management/Agriculture or related fields

Code 08 Driver’s license with off road experience

Experience:

At least 2 years’ experience that includes extensive field work experience involving community engagement, facilitation, monitoring and evaluation

Must have working knowledge of qualitative and mixed methods research approaches, including survey instruments, interviews and workshops

Proven track record of engagement and/or involvement with NGOs, NPOs, local and international stakeholders

Knowledge:

Ability to record and process social-ecological data and do report writing

Additional Notes:

Good verbal and written communication skills in English and [URL Removed] level communication skills in isiXhosa and/or Sesotho and Afrikaans would be an [URL Removed] to assist students, community members and other stakeholders in field [URL Removed] have a willingness to work long hours when conducting field work, involving extended periods away from home (up to 5 days at a time).Must be willing to work outdoors, sometimes in hot, cold or wet [URL Removed] be physically fit, able to walk long distances in steep [URL Removed] NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal. Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position. The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities The South African Environmental Observation Network (SAEON) is a research platform funded by the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) and managed by the National Research Foundation (NRF) since 2002. SAEON is mandated to observe and research ecosystems on land, in coastal regions and the oceans to understand how those systems function and might change over time and space when influenced by socio-economic driving forces including climate change. We deliver our data online and offer tools, services and advice for informed environmental policy-making.

