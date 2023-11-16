Software Quality Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the team of a leading eCommerce platform seeking a highly meticulous & solutions-driven Software Quality Analyst whose core role will be to create, review and execute software testing specifications. You will be responsible for creating and maintaining testing environments, the creation and use of automated testing as well as mentoring members of the team. You will require 3-5 years’ work experience testing complex software systems including creating and maintaining testing environments, have a solid understanding of testing concepts & the role of a QA in Scrum and be proficient with SQL, OS and VM.

DUTIES:

Release Management.

Software build processes.

Analysis, design and documentation of software.

User requirement gathering and documentation.

User Acceptance Testing.

Agile development methodology/Scrum Management techniques.

Database querying and maintenance.

Maintenance of test and development environments.

Web technologies.

REQUIREMENTS:

3-5 Years experience in testing complex software systems.

SQL skills.

OS, VM and software skills.

Experience creating and maintaining testing environments.

Excellent written and spoken communication skills.

Analytical and logical problem-solving skills.

Understanding of testing concepts and the role of a QA in Scrum.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good attention to detail.

Open to and willing to give critique.

Genuinely interested in coming up with the best solution.

Constantly learning about the things, they are busy with and sharing with others.

