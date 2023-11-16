Solution Architect

Our global client, with operations in Johannesburg, is seeking to appoint a Blue Yonder WMS Solution Architect to join their exciting team. This will be a part-time, project-based contract role starting from January 2024 – end September 2024.

Start Date: 15th January 2024

End Date: End of September 2024

Schedule: Part-Time role with a forecasted schedule of 500 hours over an 8-month period

Location(s) and expected travel: 80% Remote, with travel On-Site for critical stages of the project

Description:

Minimum Requirements:

2+ years’ Blue Yonder / WMS experience

5+ years’ Solution Architect experience

Flexible to accommodate the clients’ needs / schedule on short notice

Fluent English speaking

Must be flexible to work more hours when required

Duties will include, but are not limited to:

Solution Architect duties

Providing Support and trouble-shooting expertise,

Revising and creating solutions for system process based on business requirements,

Tracking progress

Communicating updates via Jira

Desired Skills:

Blue Yonder

Solution Architect

JIRA

WMS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

