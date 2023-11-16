Solution Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Nov 16, 2023

Our global client, with operations in Johannesburg, is seeking to appoint a Blue Yonder WMS Solution Architect to join their exciting team. This will be a part-time, project-based contract role starting from January 2024 – end September 2024.

Start Date: 15th January 2024
End Date: End of September 2024
Schedule: Part-Time role with a forecasted schedule of 500 hours over an 8-month period
Location(s) and expected travel: 80% Remote, with travel On-Site for critical stages of the project

Description:
Minimum Requirements:

  • 2+ years’ Blue Yonder / WMS experience
  • 5+ years’ Solution Architect experience
  • Flexible to accommodate the clients’ needs / schedule on short notice
  • Fluent English speaking
  • Must be flexible to work more hours when required

Duties will include, but are not limited to:

  • Solution Architect duties
  • Providing Support and trouble-shooting expertise,
  • Revising and creating solutions for system process based on business requirements,
  • Tracking progress
  • Communicating updates via Jira

Suitable candidates are encouraged to reply to this ad or send their CV directly to [Email Address Removed] for immediate consideration.

Desired Skills:

  • Blue Yonder
  • Solution Architect
  • JIRA
  • WMS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position