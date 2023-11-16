Solution Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our global client, with operations in Johannesburg, is seeking to appoint a Blue Yonder WMS Solution Architect to join their exciting team. This will be a part-time, project-based contract role starting from January 2024 – end September 2024.
Start Date: 15th January 2024
End Date: End of September 2024
Schedule: Part-Time role with a forecasted schedule of 500 hours over an 8-month period
Location(s) and expected travel: 80% Remote, with travel On-Site for critical stages of the project
Description:
Minimum Requirements:
- 2+ years’ Blue Yonder / WMS experience
- 5+ years’ Solution Architect experience
- Flexible to accommodate the clients’ needs / schedule on short notice
- Fluent English speaking
- Must be flexible to work more hours when required
Duties will include, but are not limited to:
- Solution Architect duties
- Providing Support and trouble-shooting expertise,
- Revising and creating solutions for system process based on business requirements,
- Tracking progress
- Communicating updates via Jira
Suitable candidates are encouraged to reply to this ad or send their CV directly to [Email Address Removed] for immediate consideration.
Desired Skills:
- Blue Yonder
- Solution Architect
- JIRA
- WMS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma