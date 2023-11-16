Support Engineer

- Working closely with platforms to know what is new and what needs to be added, changed, best practice to optimize monitoring
- Maintenance and up-keep of PRTG with all servers and probes
- Monitoring via PRTG for systems on network
- Monitoring AppDynamics on different services for i.e. Connect, VIS etc.
- Monitoring Sanity checks for live testing (Randburg, Isando)
- Clearing of disk space
- Restarting / Rebooting of servers and services
- Manual Blockings
- Checking of streams if errors, buffering etc and restarting if need be
- Checking Witbe
- Escalating to teams – if there is an issue that cannot be resolve and there is a need for someone from team for further intervention
- Adding additional monitoring PRTG
- Setting up user groups for user access to PRTG
- Setting up custom checks for specific areas (API, endpoint etc)
- Dealing with problem client escalations, started handing over to team to assist
- Reporting to mission control who is on shift as well as when issues are getting picked up to post in group to come to a resolution
- Assisting with Witbe, hardware changes upgrades etc
- Exposure within a 24/7 platform monitoring environment.
- Experience with event management.
- Integration experience (advantageous).
Qualification: Degree Advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Time Management
- Social Perceptiveness
- Service Orientation
- Critical Thinking
- Active Listening
- Active Learning
- Systems Analysis