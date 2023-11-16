Support Engineer – Gauteng Randburg

Nov 16, 2023

  • Working closely with platforms to know what is new and what needs to be added, changed, best practice to optimize monitoring

  • Maintenance and up-keep of PRTG with all servers and probes

  • Monitoring via PRTG for systems on network

  • Monitoring AppDynamics on different services for i.e. Connect, VIS etc.

  • Monitoring Sanity checks for live testing (Randburg, Isando)

  • Clearing of disk space

  • Restarting / Rebooting of servers and services

  • Manual Blockings

  • Checking of streams if errors, buffering etc and restarting if need be

  • Checking Witbe

  • Escalating to teams – if there is an issue that cannot be resolve and there is a need for someone from team for further intervention

  • Adding additional monitoring PRTG

  • Setting up user groups for user access to PRTG

  • Setting up custom checks for specific areas (API, endpoint etc)

  • Dealing with problem client escalations, started handing over to team to assist

  • Reporting to mission control who is on shift as well as when issues are getting picked up to post in group to come to a resolution

  • Assisting with Witbe, hardware changes upgrades etc

  • Exposure within a 24/7 platform monitoring environment.

  • Experience with event management.

  • Integration experience (advantageous).

Qualification: Degree Advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Time Management
  • Social Perceptiveness
  • Service Orientation
  • Critical Thinking
  • Active Listening
  • Active Learning
  • Systems Analysis

