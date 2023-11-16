Test Automation Lead

Job Description

You are responsible to for the testing activities across various products. This includes the planning, monitoring and control of testing activities and tasks. Key contributions are driving and supporting the central test strategy in the products while fostering close collaboration with business partners and international counterparts. All activities will be done in compliance with the Company’s Integrity Code and other relevant policies.

The Job Requirements

Excellent knowledge of software development methodologies and practices (e.g. SAFe, Scrum, etc.)

Pragmatic and structured approach to tasks, paying attention to detail whilst keeping the big picture in mind.

Strong communication, team collaboration, interpersonal skills and presentation skills, confident with the ability to influence others.

Excellent time management and self-management skills, target-orientated with strong ability to work independently.

Willingness to work in a team and in a dynamic international work environment.

Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.

Outputs

Collaborate with various stakeholders to understand product(s) requirements and deliver the necessary software testing requirements.

Collaborate with the testing capability and respective product cluster lead to design, develop, implement, and continuously improve test strategies, processes, and methodologies for the responsible product(s).

Provide strong technical leadership in overseeing and coordinating all central testing activities in alignment with the product’s scope, test strategy, timelines, resources, and cost.

Creation and maintenance of test plans, cases, scripts, testing efforts and procedures that ensure exhaustive testing of all assigned systems to ensure compliance with system specifications.

Ensure content and structure of all testing documents / artifacts is documented and maintained according to the defined testing principles, guidelines, frameworks, and standards.

Responsible for facilitating, tracking, and coordinating the test execution progress, including monitoring defects, solution solving time and potential risks. This includes, planning, organizing, and moderating relevant meetings to support test activities.

Support the product(s) team to eliminate blockers to the testing deliverables and success.

Define and ensure implementation of the necessary testing metrics / KPI for the responsible product(s) in alignment with the testing capability’s KPIs.

Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & S.H.E. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations.

Qualification and Experience

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC / BCom / BTech in Information Technology or B.Eng (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.

Minimum 5 years work experience in IT Software Testing.

Minimum 3 years work experience in Software Test Management.

Proficient in test management tools e.g. SAP Solution Manager, JIRA, etc.

Experience with test automation tools e.g. CBTA, Tricentis, etc.

Desired Skills:

Software Testing

CBTA

SAP Testing

